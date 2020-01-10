Just A Minute: Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin the SEC West too? Thank You!

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a journalist, the list is a thing of beauty:

Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher

Ed Orgeron

Gus Malzahn

Lane Kiffin

Mike Leach

Sam Pittman

Those are the coaches who make up the SEC West.

We’re talking about the maybe the greatest coach in college football history.

The former assistant coach who was arguably most like him, but on the offensive side of the ball, sitting on a recruiting gold mine.

The coach I like to compare to the Cajun Kool-Aid man, except with an IV of energy drinks.

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach in Mississippi.

Malzahn, who is going to get annoyed by all of them.

And then there’s the coach who looks like a cross between late comedians John Candy and Chris Farley. One of the stories about him is he compared himself to Brad Pitt to recruits.

Chances are you don’t know that much about Pittman, except that he made his name as an offensive line coach and has never been a coordinator.

That alone tell a lot about him. He might be perfect for Arkansas.

Pittman is all personality and has no problem with hog references. He was extremely popular during his first stint with the Razorbacks from 2013-15 as the offensive line coach and assistant head coach under Bret Bielema.

The SEC West is about to go on another upswing, but in terms of entertainment is headed out of this world. Considering how every team, every coach and every player has been told not to make waves, and can rattle off rehearsed cliché after cliché like a politician, this is going to be much more than a breath of fresh air.

As I tweeted out Thursday afternoon, we all need to put out feet up and get a whole lot of popcorn ready, because the fireworks are coming.

Last year everyone pretty much slept through SEC Media Days. This year, the league ought to take the suggestion by ESPN's Peter Burns and put it on prime time.

Words can't describe how much fun this will be for fans and journalists, alike.