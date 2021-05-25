Just A Minute: With NIL Issue at Tipping Point, Chaos Looms for College Sports

Although the state of Alabama is among those leading the charge for change, the lack of NIL uniformity could be disastrous for college sports

If you've been avoiding the name, image, and likeness (NIL) debate, I can't say I blame you.

It's an issue that should have preemptively handled and resolved years ago, but instead, like usual, the NCAA had to dragged into embracing change.

NIL change is going to happen, there's no denying that. However, because state governments have now gotten involved there's no way to predict or guess what college athletes might look like in the near future.

Specifically, as of now, 16 states have passed NIL legislation, covering 40 percent of All Power Five conference schools. Overall, per the Opendorse database, 90 percent of all NCAA member institutions reside in states that have enacted or introduced NIL legislation.

Their aim is to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for their names, images, and likenesses at market value and/or hire agents to represent them for the purposes of receiving NIL compensation.

On face value it's a win-win for the athletes. It's also created the equivalent of a new arms race in college athletes.

Among the numerous problems is that the none of the 16 bills are the same. There's also eight bills floating around Congress, and all are very different especially when considering from which political party they originated.

Alabama is among a handful of states that will see its new law go into effect on July 1. The University of Alabama has subsequently created a program called The Advantage, which will assist and educate athletes on how to build and elevate their personal brands.

It was a smart move.

However, many of the state NIL bills don’t bar boosters from involvement with NIL payments.

That alone is a recipe for disaster.

If the SEC's problematic history isn't enough proof for you, consider what the Texas schools could potentially do.

"It will be a huge advantage in recruiting," Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, told Sports Illustrated. "You can't control the boosters. When you give them openings, based on my experiences, they become uncontrollable."

... and that's just the beginning.

June is when things will reach a critical point.

The NCAA is waiting to introduce its own legislation until the Supreme Court of the United States issues an opinion rules in Alston v. NCAA, a case regarding whether the NCAA eligibility rules restricting education-related compensation for college athletes violate federal antitrust law.

The ruling is expected by the end of the month. It could dramatically impact the NCAA's future and the NIL debate.

The NCAA is also expected to file injunctions to prevent the effective dates of state laws.

Congress is also inching toward consolidating the numerous proposals into into one unifying law, although it's hard to be optimistic considering the political layout of Washington D.C. these days.

Where does it all end? Who knows, but June is the tipping point and there will be no going back. In the meantime, the schools could all be left in a bind, forced to choose between violating NCAA rules or complying with state laws.

Christopher Walsh's commentary Just a Minute appears Tuesdays on BamaCentral+.