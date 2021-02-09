Just A Minute: The Pressure is Always on Alabama, but it's a Make-or-Break Year for Another SEC Program

Should Alabama really be considered the team to beat the Southeastern Conference in 2021? On paper, another team is in a better situation

Immediately after the national championship game in Miami wrapped up last month, the first predictions for the 2021 season started to be made. To the surprise of no one Alabama was slated by most as the team to beat.

You can't blame anyone considering Nick Saban's success.

It's incredibly tough to repeat, but the pressure shouldn't be on Alabama.

It should squarely be on Georgia.

Compare the situations, beginning with Alabama:

Heading into this past season the Crimson Tide had only replaced one assistant coach from 2020. It was coming off having four offensive starters selected in the first half of the first round of the NFL Draft, but there was a ton of depth and the quarterback changeover had already begun. The biggest question was the secondary.

The schedule was very favorable.

This year, the secondary and defense as a whole are expected to be a real strength. However, half of the coaching staff including the offensive coordinator has needed to be replaced. The winners of the Heisman Trophy, Davey O'Brien Award and Doak Walker award are no longer on the roster, along with the entire left side of the offensive line that featured two All-Americans.

That's a lot of changeover.

Now check out Georgia.

The Bulldogs are expected to return 14 starters, many in key spots.

Georgia appears to have solved its biggest problem from early this past season, quarterback. The Bulldogs were a different team with JT Daniels under center.

The coordinators are both back, with Todd Monken and Dan Lanning. Additionally, Will Muschamp is now an analyst for the Bulldogs.

The schedule is favorable.

Georgia does have a season-opening matchup with Clemson, but the Tigers must replace quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

It also has to face division rival Florida, and it too with be at a neutral site, but the Gators will also have a new quarterback.

The third-toughest team on the schedule is Auburn, under a new coach. That's a big drop-off.

As for concerns, there are two, cornerback and offensive line. Over the last four years, Georgia's recruiting classes have finished no lower than No. 3 in the national rankings, with two No. 1 classes.

So the talent's there.

Most projections have Georgia somewhere between No. 4 and No. 6, yet that's too low. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated had the Bulldogs at No. 3.

Finally, we'll go to that final, sure-indicator, Vegas. Betoinline gave Georgia the second-best odds at 4-to-1, tied with Clemson and barley behind only Alabama. The reigning champion always gets a bump.

If it takes care of business, Georgia should be a playoff team.

If not, one has to wonder if the Kirby Smart era might have already peaked.