Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Just A Minute: There's A Lot More Going on Here Than Football

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He came in wearing his letterman's jacket, size 4XL, and one had the feeling that Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis would have been sporting his degree around as well if he could figure out a way to do so. 

This time last year there was a lot of speculation about Davis and whether he would, or should, leave Alabama a year early and the enter the NFL draft. 

Thursday morning, he snuffed out any speculation about whether he made the right decision or now. 

"Just big," he said. "I was excited. I worked hard. It was the best experience of my life, a big accomplishment.

“I wish I had another season. I’d come back and do it again."

We all get so wrapped up in wins and losses, recruiting titles and arguing about the playoff that the real purpose and objective of college football gets overlooked and almost forgotten. 

To learn. To grow. To get a degree — and accomplish something that can never be taken away from him. 

In addition to Davis, also receiving degrees this month were Trevon Diggs, Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis, Mac Jones, Scott Lashley, Jared Mayden, Joshua McMillon, Tevita Musika and Tyrell Shavers.

It was the second bachelor’s degree for Jennings, who graduated with a degree in human performance exercise science in December of 2018, before earning a bachelor’s in public health this semester.

Jones might end up doing something similar  at least that's his plan for now.

"Honestly, I could get two more degrees, just because my masters program will be one year, then you can go to another masters program,"  Jones said. 

Jones, who is listed as a redshirt sophomore, earned his degree in sports hospitality in three years. In terms of football it means he could transfer and still have two years of eligibility. 

It terms of the big picture, though, it means so much more. A college degree will open doors to him for the rest of his life. 

The same is definitely true for Davis and the other graduates. 

"That's a 10 for me, that's great for me," Davis said. "Where I'm from, most people don't graduate, don't even see a D-1 school." 

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Cary L. Clark

Someone smarter than me (which is most of you) help me understand what former Bama player Josh…

Cary L. Clark

Question for John G: What are Bama's REALISTIC chances w/ McKinley Jackson and who is the top…

Christopher Walsh

LSU Tigers offensive line has been selected as the 2019 winner of the Joe Moore Award for the Most…

Christopher Walsh

Somehow I don't think he's talking about lunch ... …

Cary L. Clark

Fun times today for John Garcia and Tyler Martin. Follow them on Twitter: @JohnGarcia_Jr …

John Garcia Jr

You'll want to watch our interview with Alabama All-American commitment Javion Cohen...

Christopher Walsh

The best thing I’ll see all day:

Christopher Walsh

Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo is the recipient of the 2020 Stallings Award. The Stallings Award is…

Cary L. Clark

We know Terrell Lewis has played his last game at Alabama. Word out of Mobile is he has not played…

Christopher Walsh

Javion Cohen Named to Inaugural SI All-American Team: