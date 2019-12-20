Just A Minute: There's A Lot More Going on Here Than Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He came in wearing his letterman's jacket, size 4XL, and one had the feeling that Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis would have been sporting his degree around as well if he could figure out a way to do so.

This time last year there was a lot of speculation about Davis and whether he would, or should, leave Alabama a year early and the enter the NFL draft.

Thursday morning, he snuffed out any speculation about whether he made the right decision or now.

"Just big," he said. "I was excited. I worked hard. It was the best experience of my life, a big accomplishment.

“I wish I had another season. I’d come back and do it again."

We all get so wrapped up in wins and losses, recruiting titles and arguing about the playoff that the real purpose and objective of college football gets overlooked and almost forgotten.

To learn. To grow. To get a degree — and accomplish something that can never be taken away from him.

In addition to Davis, also receiving degrees this month were Trevon Diggs, Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis, Mac Jones, Scott Lashley, Jared Mayden, Joshua McMillon, Tevita Musika and Tyrell Shavers.

It was the second bachelor’s degree for Jennings, who graduated with a degree in human performance exercise science in December of 2018, before earning a bachelor’s in public health this semester.

Jones might end up doing something similar — at least that's his plan for now.

"Honestly, I could get two more degrees, just because my masters program will be one year, then you can go to another masters program," Jones said.

Jones, who is listed as a redshirt sophomore, earned his degree in sports hospitality in three years. In terms of football it means he could transfer and still have two years of eligibility.

It terms of the big picture, though, it means so much more. A college degree will open doors to him for the rest of his life.

The same is definitely true for Davis and the other graduates.

"That's a 10 for me, that's great for me," Davis said. "Where I'm from, most people don't graduate, don't even see a D-1 school."