All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Just A Minute: We've Already Lost so Much in 2021, Including Lorenzo Washington

Taking a moment to reflect on some of the icons and legends of the sports world who have left us over the past few weeks
Author:
Publish date:

Normally, we take a moment to remember whom we lost at the end of the year, or with awards shows. 

But there's been nothing normal over the last year, as we close in on the anniversary of sports shutting down during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. 

We're only about six weeks into 2021, and the list of people who have died in the sports world over that brief time period is nothing short of staggering. 

It includes: 

  • Henry Aaron
  • Floyd Little
  • Paul Westphal
  • Tommy Lasorda
  • Don Sutton 
  • Ted Thompson
  • John Chaney 
  • John Muckler 
  • Leon Spinks 
  • Marty Schottenheimer
  • Vincent Jackson 

Sports journalism has also taken some major hits with NBA writer Sekou Smith, NFL writer Terez Paylor, and ESPN baseball journalist Pedro Gomez. 

The trend hit home at Alabama as well, with former football player Lorenzo Washington dying over the weekend

He was just 34. 

I once interviewed Muckler. He was the one to tell me the secret to Wayne Gretzky's success was his fear of failure.

Gomez was a good friend. But as good of a journalist that he was, he was an even better person. A perfect example was when my wife and I once went to San Francisco for a vacation, and I called and asked him for some restaurant suggestions. Pedro used to cover the Oakland Athletics. Not only did he give me suggestions, but the names of the people who worked there who would give the best service. When we introduced ourselves they treated us like family.     

I'd like to think Pedro is talking up Hank Aaron somewhere right now. 

As for Zo, I had gotten to know him a little. In addition to all the times I saw him in the interview room, he and I had a common spot we used to frequent. Nice guy, straight shooter and a good player. He may not have won many individual awards, but when you look at the 2009 national championship team photo take notice of who the player was standing on Nick Saban's left. 

2009 Alabama Crimson Tide team photo

He's already missed. 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Washington's family.

Here's hoping this horrible trend ends as fast as possible, and we don't feel this way again for a long, long time. 

Just a Minute appears every Tuesday on BamaCentral. 

The following is Sports Illustrated's In Memoriam for 2020: 

Nick Saban statement on Lorenzo Washington
BamaCentral+

Just A Minute: We've Already Lost so Much in 2021, Including Lorenzo Washington

2021 NFL Draft logo
Bama/NFL

Tracking the Mock Drafts: Daniel Jeremiah Doubles Number of Alabama First-Round Picks

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
BamaCentral+

Kira Lewis Jr. is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

For Alabama Soccer Player Reyna Reyes, her Calling led to "The Call," and a Chance to Play in the 2023 World Cup

Crimson Tikes: Football Off Season
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Football Offseason

Nick Saban / Dabo Swinney
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 16, 2021

021321_MBB_PettyJo_Georgia_RS9823
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball at Texas A&M Start Time Changed Due to Winter Weather

Ben Davis
All Things Bama

Alabama LB Ben Davis Enters Transfer Portal