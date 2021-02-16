Just A Minute: We've Already Lost so Much in 2021, Including Lorenzo Washington

Taking a moment to reflect on some of the icons and legends of the sports world who have left us over the past few weeks

Normally, we take a moment to remember whom we lost at the end of the year, or with awards shows.

But there's been nothing normal over the last year, as we close in on the anniversary of sports shutting down during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

We're only about six weeks into 2021, and the list of people who have died in the sports world over that brief time period is nothing short of staggering.

It includes:

Henry Aaron

Floyd Little

Paul Westphal

Tommy Lasorda

Don Sutton

Ted Thompson

John Chaney

John Muckler

Leon Spinks

Marty Schottenheimer

Vincent Jackson

Sports journalism has also taken some major hits with NBA writer Sekou Smith, NFL writer Terez Paylor, and ESPN baseball journalist Pedro Gomez.

The trend hit home at Alabama as well, with former football player Lorenzo Washington dying over the weekend.

He was just 34.

I once interviewed Muckler. He was the one to tell me the secret to Wayne Gretzky's success was his fear of failure.

Gomez was a good friend. But as good of a journalist that he was, he was an even better person. A perfect example was when my wife and I once went to San Francisco for a vacation, and I called and asked him for some restaurant suggestions. Pedro used to cover the Oakland Athletics. Not only did he give me suggestions, but the names of the people who worked there who would give the best service. When we introduced ourselves they treated us like family.

I'd like to think Pedro is talking up Hank Aaron somewhere right now.

As for Zo, I had gotten to know him a little. In addition to all the times I saw him in the interview room, he and I had a common spot we used to frequent. Nice guy, straight shooter and a good player. He may not have won many individual awards, but when you look at the 2009 national championship team photo take notice of who the player was standing on Nick Saban's left.

Alabama Athletics

He's already missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Washington's family.

Here's hoping this horrible trend ends as fast as possible, and we don't feel this way again for a long, long time.

