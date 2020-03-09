Bama Central
K.B. Sides is this Week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Junior outfielder K.B. Sides of Alabama softball is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 2-8.

Sides was a crucial part of this past weekend's series against No. 20 Arkansas, going 7-for-9 with three runs, three RBI's and two walks.

Sides also leads the team with a .492 batting average and is .571 with runners in scoring position. She also leads the team with 24 RBIs so far this season.

Also considered:

1. Alexis Mack (softball, graduate-student outfielder

  • Went 6-for-10 in the past weekend's series against Arkansas
  • Accounted for two runs and three RBIs over the three-game stretch

2. Riccardo Roberto (men's tennis, junior)

  • After facing three match points in a second-set tiebreak, Roberto came back to win the match 4-6, 7-6(9), 6-1 against Max Freeman of No. 17 Vanderbilt on Sunday.
  • Roberto and senior Zhe Zhou also won their doubles match against Vanderbilt, 6-1.

3. Brett Auerbach (baseball, senior utility)

  • Auerbach went a total of 8-for-17 with three runs and four RBIs against Lipscomb
  • He also had two doubles in Sunday's 14-2 win against the Bisons, helping the Crimson Tide reach 15-1 for its second-best start in program history

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Judy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 7: Herbert Jones

Week 8: Montana Fouts

Week 9: Javian Davis

Week 10: K.B. Sides

