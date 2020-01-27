Kira Lewis, Jr. is this Week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama basketball sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 20-26.

Lewis impressed in both of the Crimson Tide's games this week. On the road at Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Lewis registered 16 points and seven rebounds to boost Alabama to its 77-62 victory.

On Saturday night, Lewis was all business again, recording 26 points and seven rebounds. Lewis was also a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, coming in clutch for Alabama in the final seconds of the game.

Also considered:

1. De'Sha Benjamin (women's basketball, sophomore)

14 points and nine rebounds on Sunday in the Crimson Tide's 98-61 win over Vanderbilt

2. Edson Ortiz (men's tennis, senior)

Clinched win for Alabama over Virginia Tech Sunday afternoon with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over the Hokies' Henrik Korsgaard

3. John Petty, Jr. (men's basketball, junior)

23 points and 10 rebounds against Vanderbilt for his fourth double-double of the season

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.