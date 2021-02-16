Kira Lewis Jr. is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama standout recorded three games in double-figures this past week for the New Orleans Pelicans

It took some time, but former University of Alabama basketball standout Kira Lewis Jr. is starting to blossom with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After seeing very limited time on the court in the team's first month of action, the first-year guard has now recorded three games in double-figures over the past week.

On Feb. 9, Lewis scored 10 points against the Houston Rockets, then a day later, dropped a season-high 14 points, four assists and two steals versus the Chicago Bulls.

Last Sunday, the Huntsville, Ala. native poured in another 10 points and added four steals and two assists against the Detroit Pistons.

In all of those performances, he came off of the bench. Lewis is now averaging 19.5 minutes a game over his last four outings.

For the week of Feb. 9 - 16, Lewis is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has scored over 20 points in his last three games (25 vs Portland Trailblazers, 22 vs Los Angeles Clippers and 23 vs Golden State Warriors):

Former Alabama basketball players Corban Collins and Retin Obasohan were a part of teams that won cups in their respective professional countries. Collins scored 15 points in the Helsinki Seagulls win over Tampereen Pyrintö, 97-95, in Finland's Suomen Cup and Obasohan and ERA Nymburk won the Hyundai Final 8 Czech Cup against Kolín, 96-71.

Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner Desirae Krawczyk reached the third round of the Australian Open before falling to Storm Sanders and Arina Rodionova.

