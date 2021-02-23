All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Levi Randolph is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Randolph led the Canton Charge to two wins in the past week, including a 29-point performance versus the Salt Lake City Stars
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former University of Alabama basketball standout Levi Randolph made some noise in the NBA G-League bubble last week. 

The Canton Charge guard dropped a season-high 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting on Sunday night in a 127-111 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. He also went 5-of-6 from three-point range. 

Earlier in the week, Randolph nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds in a 109-89 victory versus the Austin Spurs. 

The Madison, Ala. product is this week's Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

  • Over his last three games, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is averaging 24.3 points, four assists, 2.6 rebounds and one steal.
  • G-League Ignite center Donta Hall notched two double-doubles: 19 points and 10 rebounds versus Westchester Knicks and 12 points and 16 rebounds against the Iowa Wolves.
  • Former Alabama track and field standout Kimberley Ficenec won the gold medal in the 800 meter at the Czech National Indoor Championships. She recorded a time of 2:06.57.
  • At the Lecom Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, Lee Hodges finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under par.
  • Retin Obasohan poured in 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for Belgium in an 88-65 win over Denmark to clinch a spot in the 2022 European Championships.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Luisa Blanco
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics' Luisa Blanco Named SEC Gymnast of the Week

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
BamaCentral+

Levi Randolph is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

022021_WSB_MackAl_Liberty_DG1109
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Moves Up to No. 4 in Latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

camar
Recruiting

Alabama Football Getting Hard-Nosed Competitor in Signee Camar Wheaton

Crimson Tikes: ¡Ay, caramba!
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: ¡Ay, caramba!

Alabama's 1937 coaching staff, left to right: Tilden Campbell, Henry Crisp, Frank Thomas, Harold Drew, Paul Burnham, Paul W. Bryant.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 23, 2021

Nate Oats
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: What Nate Oats' Contract Extension Means for Alabama Basketball

Kaylee Tow
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Kaylee Tow Named SEC Softball Player of the Week