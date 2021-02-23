Levi Randolph is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Former University of Alabama basketball standout Levi Randolph made some noise in the NBA G-League bubble last week.
The Canton Charge guard dropped a season-high 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting on Sunday night in a 127-111 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. He also went 5-of-6 from three-point range.
Earlier in the week, Randolph nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds in a 109-89 victory versus the Austin Spurs.
The Madison, Ala. product is this week's Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week.
Honorable mention
- Over his last three games, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is averaging 24.3 points, four assists, 2.6 rebounds and one steal.
- G-League Ignite center Donta Hall notched two double-doubles: 19 points and 10 rebounds versus Westchester Knicks and 12 points and 16 rebounds against the Iowa Wolves.
- Former Alabama track and field standout Kimberley Ficenec won the gold medal in the 800 meter at the Czech National Indoor Championships. She recorded a time of 2:06.57.
- At the Lecom Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, Lee Hodges finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under par.
- Retin Obasohan poured in 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for Belgium in an 88-65 win over Denmark to clinch a spot in the 2022 European Championships.
Previous winners in 2021
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph