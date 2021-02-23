Levi Randolph is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Randolph led the Canton Charge to two wins in the past week, including a 29-point performance versus the Salt Lake City Stars

Former University of Alabama basketball standout Levi Randolph made some noise in the NBA G-League bubble last week.

The Canton Charge guard dropped a season-high 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting on Sunday night in a 127-111 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. He also went 5-of-6 from three-point range.

Earlier in the week, Randolph nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds in a 109-89 victory versus the Austin Spurs.

The Madison, Ala. product is this week's Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

Over his last three games, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is averaging 24.3 points, four assists, 2.6 rebounds and one steal.

G-League Ignite center Donta Hall notched two double-doubles: 19 points and 10 rebounds versus Westchester Knicks and 12 points and 16 rebounds against the Iowa Wolves.

Former Alabama track and field standout Kimberley Ficenec won the gold medal in the 800 meter at the Czech National Indoor Championships. She recorded a time of 2:06.57.

At the Lecom Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, Lee Hodges finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under par.

Retin Obasohan poured in 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for Belgium in an 88-65 win over Denmark to clinch a spot in the 2022 European Championships.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph