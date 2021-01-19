All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Levi Wallace is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Wallace's efforts led the way for the Buffalo Bills to clinch a spot in the AFC Championship Game
Author:
Publish date:

Levi Wallace's incredible story took another turn over the weekend. 

The former University of Alabama walk-on played a pivotal role in the Buffalo Bills' 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round. 

He recorded six tackles, three of which were solo stops, and one sack against the Ravens on his way to earning Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week honors. 

Wallace's sack of Lamar Jackson, which resulted in a loss of 11 yards, came on Baltimore's opening possession and paved the way for the Bills to keep the visitors out of the end zone all night. 

It was also his first sack of the season.

Now, Wallace and the Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:40 p.m (CT).

Honorable mention

  • Last Wednesday, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 10 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. In all three of last week's games combined, he had seven assists and only one turnover. 
  • In a 114-104 win over the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green came off the bench and poured in 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting. He also shot 3-of-4 from three-point range.
  • Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson had five tackles in a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12 Daron Payne

