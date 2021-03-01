The sophomore pitcher for Alabama softball tossed 14 scoreless innings in her two appearances this past weekend at the Easton Crimson Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 22-28, 2021.

In two outings this past weekend at the Easton Crimson Classic, Kilfoyl allowed just three hits through two complete games pitched, with her Saturday performance being a no-hitter against North Carolina.

In her no-hitter performance that resulted in a 2-0 Crimson Tide victory over the Tar Heels, Kilfoyl walked only one batter and struck out eight in 23 batters faced.

Kilfoyl was back in the circle on Sunday for Alabama's final game of the tournament in Troy. In seven innings, Kilfoyl allowed only three hits and once again gave up no runs. She also only walked one hitter and struck on nine on the way to the 2-0 Alabama win.

Kilfoyl is now 7-0 from the circle to start the season.

Also considered:

1. Jahvon Quinerly (sophomore guard, men's basketball)

Finished second for Alabama in points at Arkansas last Wednesday with 13, as well as accounting for three rebounds and four assists

Led the Crimson Tide in point at Mississippi State with 19, helping boost the team to a 64-59 win that clinched the SEC regular-season title

2. Dylan Smith (junior pitcher, baseball)

Threw five-and-two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball for Alabama in its series finale against Wright State on Saturday and struck out seven batters

Allowed only one hit in 21 batter faced with a pitch count of 96

3. Luisa Blanco (sophomore all-around, gymnastics)

Led both Alabama and Arkansas with an all-around score of 39.550 in the Crimson Tide's defeat of the No. 6 Razorbacks

Placed first in the vault with a score of 9.900

