Montana Fouts is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama softball sophomore pitcher Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 17-23.

After a slow 0-2 start to the season, Fouts dominated the circle over the weekend, winning both of her games.

On Friday, Fouts pitched a complete seven-inning game, allowing no runs off of two hits. Throwing 111 pitches, she struck out 11 and walked none in the 5-0 Crimson Tide victory.

Fouts returned to the circle on Sunday afternoon to take on Louisville. While she only pitched five innings due to the Cardinals being mercy-ruled after falling behind 10-0, Fouts still allowed no runs off of five hits. The sophomore phenom also threw seven strikeouts and walked two batters.

After a sluggish start despite being ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls, Alabama softball looks to finally be settling in and is getting back into the swing of things.

Also considered:

1. Zane Waddell (swimming and diving, senior)

  • Waddell took home two gold medals from this past week's SEC Championships, placing first in both the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke
  • Took home the SEC Commissioner's Trophy, which is awarded to the highest individual scorer of the tournament
  • Was named the SEC Male Swimming and Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year

2. Jaden Shackelford (men's basketball, freshman guard)

  • Scored 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in Alabama's 74-68 loss to Texas A&M
  • Registered 18 points along with three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes played in the Crimson Tide's 103-78 victory over Ole Miss

3. Connor Prielipp (baseball, freshman pitcher)

  • After starting 1-0 after a win over Northeastern in which he only allowed one hit and no runs through four innings, Prielipp had another phenomenal start at UNLV on Friday, allowing no hits through five innings, striking out eight and walking one
  • In nine innings so far this season, Prielipp has allowed only one hit, no runs and has stuck out 15 batters

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 7: Herbert Jones

Week 8: Montana Fouts

