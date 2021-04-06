Just A Minute: New Season, New Level of Optimism for Alabama Basketball

The first day of the 2021-22 season has Crimson Tide in a whole new place in terms of the baseball program's future

Item: Alabama lands promising center in recruiting, Charles Bediako, giving the Crimson Tide a pair of 6-11 big men for next season. He chose Alabama over other finalists Duke, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.

Consequently, 247Sports has the Crimson Tide with the No. 3 recruiting class this year.

Item: Despite its Sweet 16 loss, Alabama remained at No. 5 in the final coaches poll of the season, behind 1. Baylor, 2. Gonzaga, 3. Houston, 4. Michigan.

Item: CBSSports.com releases its first 2021-22 preseason top 25 and has 1. UCLA, 2. Gonzaga, 3. Alabama, 4. Duke, 5. Baylor

Item: Patrick Stevens from the Washington Post releases his way-too-early top 25 in college basketball and has Alabama at No. 1.

Yes folks, in basketball.

It's the day after One Shinning Moment, also known as the first day of next season, and both the sun and Luke Ratliff are shinning down on the Crimson Tide basketball program. The breakthrough year came quicker than anyone realistically expected, yet there's no denying the upward trajectory.

Just look at the roster. Next year's backcourt will feature Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. Local point guard JD Davison will be joining them. There's still the likes of Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, Joshua Primo and James Rojas among others.

Just a couple of years ago Crimson Tide fans were grossing about how Alabama never seemed to have a full roster. This year it's going to be turning away top players who want to transfer in because there just isn't enough room.

Alabama has become a basketball power just two years into the Nate Oats era.

We all better start getting used to it.