Nick Saban, the King of College Football, Would Like Someone to Run it

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With the Power 5 conferences all acting very differently, and in some cases extremely selfishly while trying to figure out how to handle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the college football landscape looks a lot like the political one nationally: Chaotic.

Count Alabama coach Nick Saban among those who would like to see some more continuity for the sake of the game. When asked during his Monday press conference for his thoughts on whether college football needed a commissioner, he offered his support.