The sophomore right fielder hit two home runs including a grand slam over the weekend

Alabama baseball sophomore right fielder Owen Diodati is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 15-21.

Diodati batted an even .300 over the weekend with three hits in 10 at-bats. Two of those three hits were home runs, with the first being a crucial game-tying two-run home run to right-center field on Saturday, setting the stage for a walk-off home run by sophomore third baseman Zane Denton in the ninth.

Diodati's second home run came on Sunday afternoon in the form of a sixth-inning grand slam over the fence in left field. Prior to the home run, the Crimson Tide was winning 5-4, but the grand slam sealed the deal and created a leads that the Cowboys could not overcome.

For the weekend, Diodati finished with four runs and a team-leading six RBIs. Congratulations to Diodati for earning this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Jaden Shackelford (sophomore guard, men's basketball)

Recorded 27 points in the Crimson Tide's 82-78 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday

Also accounted for four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in the victory

2. Luisa Blanco (sophomore all-around, gymnastics)

Earned two incredible 9.975 marks on the beam and the floor in Alabama's upset of No. 2 LSU

Finished with an all-around total of 39.825

3. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)

Picked up two wins at the Easton Bama Bash this past weekend, improving her overall record to 4-0 on the season

Allowed only one run off of four hits and struck out 13 batters against Liberty on Saturday

