Owen Diodati is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The sophomore right fielder hit two home runs including a grand slam over the weekend
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama baseball sophomore right fielder Owen Diodati is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 15-21.

Diodati batted an even .300 over the weekend with three hits in 10 at-bats. Two of those three hits were home runs, with the first being a crucial game-tying two-run home run to right-center field on Saturday, setting the stage for a walk-off home run by sophomore third baseman Zane Denton in the ninth.

Diodati's second home run came on Sunday afternoon in the form of a sixth-inning grand slam over the fence in left field. Prior to the home run, the Crimson Tide was winning 5-4, but the grand slam sealed the deal and created a leads that the Cowboys could not overcome.

For the weekend, Diodati finished with four runs and a team-leading six RBIs. Congratulations to Diodati for earning this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Jaden Shackelford (sophomore guard, men's basketball)

  • Recorded 27 points in the Crimson Tide's 82-78 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday
  • Also accounted for four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in the victory

2. Luisa Blanco (sophomore all-around, gymnastics)

  • Earned two incredible 9.975 marks on the beam and the floor in Alabama's upset of No. 2 LSU
  • Finished with an all-around total of 39.825

3. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)

  • Picked up two wins at the Easton Bama Bash this past weekend, improving her overall record to 4-0 on the season
  • Allowed only one run off of four hits and struck out 13 batters against Liberty on Saturday

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford

