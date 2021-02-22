Owen Diodati is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama baseball sophomore right fielder Owen Diodati is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 15-21.
Diodati batted an even .300 over the weekend with three hits in 10 at-bats. Two of those three hits were home runs, with the first being a crucial game-tying two-run home run to right-center field on Saturday, setting the stage for a walk-off home run by sophomore third baseman Zane Denton in the ninth.
Diodati's second home run came on Sunday afternoon in the form of a sixth-inning grand slam over the fence in left field. Prior to the home run, the Crimson Tide was winning 5-4, but the grand slam sealed the deal and created a leads that the Cowboys could not overcome.
For the weekend, Diodati finished with four runs and a team-leading six RBIs. Congratulations to Diodati for earning this week's honor.
Also considered:
1. Jaden Shackelford (sophomore guard, men's basketball)
- Recorded 27 points in the Crimson Tide's 82-78 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday
- Also accounted for four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in the victory
2. Luisa Blanco (sophomore all-around, gymnastics)
- Earned two incredible 9.975 marks on the beam and the floor in Alabama's upset of No. 2 LSU
- Finished with an all-around total of 39.825
3. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)
- Picked up two wins at the Easton Bama Bash this past weekend, improving her overall record to 4-0 on the season
- Allowed only one run off of four hits and struck out 13 batters against Liberty on Saturday
Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:
Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.
Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones
Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith
Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo
Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford
Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford
Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker
Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:
Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly
Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle
Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones
Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris
Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith
Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox
Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy
Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland
Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith
Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris
Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford