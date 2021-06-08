Sports Illustrated home
The Problem with CFP Expansion is No One's Thinking About the Players

The next version of the College Football Playoff is expected to include 12 teams
You may have missed this Monday, but there was a report from Yahoo Sports that the next version of the College Football Playoff is expected to include 12 teams.

This is far from being a done deal, but at least now we know the direction that the playoff might go. 

Of course, the current setup is for four teams, and it petty much had the same aim as the BCS, let the best teams play for the title. 

However, this is looking like the aim is switching from finding the best and most deserving teams, to finding a way to make everyone happy. 

Specifically, a four-member committee has been tasked with exploring expansion, and will present its findings to the College Football Playoff board of managers in July to be reviewed. 

The board of managers is made up of 11 presidents and chancellors from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame. They all have to agree on it. 

Since everyone will be making more money, and the Power Five conferences will likely all have automatic bids, that probably won't be as difficult as one would normally expect. Athletic departments around the nation are hurting financially from the pandemic, and looking to make up major revenue windfalls. 

Greg Byrne has said Alabama's was about $70 million last year. 

The one thing no one is talking about is the potential physical toll it'll take on players, especially since they wouldn't get a break between the regular season and postseason. There's the 12-game regular season, conference championships, and then the possibility of playing three or four playoff games all in the same time frame.  

When's it going to be enough? 

College Football Playoff logo
The Problem with CFP Expansion is No One's Thinking About the Players

