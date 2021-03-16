Just A Minute: A Special Shout Out to Crimson Tide Basketball Fans

Heading into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed, this isn't just a special time for the Alabama basketball faithful. It's more than that

For the most part they were numb.

Sure, there were cheers, and confetti (albeit a little late since the final play had to be reviewed). But mostly no one knew what to say when Alabama won the SEC Tournament championship game.

Our own Joey Blackwell described the "Undescribable" as such: "Alex Reese was in tears. John Petty Jr. screamed at the rafters. Herb Jones clutched his teammates."

Another player simply sat down at mid-court. Injured forward Joshua Primo threw his crutch.

Nate Oats said on his radio show that somebody from the SEC told him they couldn't remember a team staying on the court for as long as Alabama did Sunday to celebrate postgame.

It was all appropriate considering everything this team had been through.

But it was also appropriate for the fans, who had also been through so much.

The Alabama basketball faithful are a little different from their football counterparts in that their sport has been second fiddle for so long, although with enormous potential.

From Avery Johnson to Wendell Hudson the Crimson Tide has had its moments, but for the most part has been the equivalent of its facility, Coleman Coliseum, having seen better days.

Until now.

It's why social media has been passing around the then-and-now photos of the seniors who signed on together.

It's why former Crimson Tide player and radio analyst Bryan Passink tweeted out on Monday: "At some point I’ll be able to watch yesterday’s highlights without getting tears in my eyes ... but I’m not there yet."

It's why the emotion on Chris Stewart's voice during the final seconds against LSU was so telling.

A friend of mine, who has been a die-hard Alabama basketball fan for years and saw the Crimson Tide play in the Elite 8 in 2004, subsequently messaged to me:

"I don't remember ever feeling like this about Bama basketball like I feel now. So exciting that these guys have played so well and accomplished so much when it wasn't expected.

"I am sort of at a loss for words right now."

Yeah, it's that special.

And we may just be getting started ...

Christopher Walsh's Just A Minute commentary appears Tuesdays on BamaCentral+