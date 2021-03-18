Talk of the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hype Train is Legit Heading Into NCAA Tournament

With the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament tipping off on Friday morning, time is running out to get those brackets filled.

Alabama, the No. 2 seed in the East region, is one of the hottest teams in the country after an SEC tournament run last week that saw the Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State, Tennessee and LSU to secure the school's 9th tournament championship.

As the No. 5 overall seed in the field of 68, coach Nate Oats' squad have the fifth-best odds of the winning the Big Dance at +1600 according to VegasInsider.com.

Before Alabama begins its tournament run versus Iona on Saturday afternoon inside Hinkle Fieldhouse (3 p.m, TBS), many of the biggest names in media and college basketball, as a whole, are picking it to do something it has never done in school history.

Make a Final Four appearance.

For starters, Fox Sports' Skip Bayless has the Crimson Tide cutting down the nets inside Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5. over Arkansas.

"That coach Nate Oats, I think he's on his way to becoming a Roy Williams or maybe even a Coach K," Bayless said earlier this week on Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.

Bayless also called Alabama a more complete team than the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas has Alabama falling to the Bulldogs in the national semifinals on April 3.

Even Kentucky coach John Calipari texted Oats to send him his support before this weekend's opening round.

"Cal’s always been good to me. I’ve always got along well with him,” Oats said. “He kicked our butt in the NCAA Tournament when I was at Buffalo. He took away the biggest moment of my coaching career, and 48 hours later, we’re getting drilled by Cal after we beat Arizona. He never recruited any of my guys at Romulus, but I always admired him.

"It was nice of him to reach out to me. He’s been in this situation a lot more times than I have, so anybody that wants to give me some advice, I’m not real versed in being expected to win a lot of games in the NCAA Tournament. I think maybe my last year at Buffalo they expected us to win that first game as a 6-seed. That was about the only time we were expected to win in the NCAA Tournament. Now, we’ve got people as smart as Jay Bilas picking us to go to the Final Four. I’m not used to being in that spot, that’s for sure.”

Both major bracketologists, ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, also have the Crimson Tide reaching the Final Four.

While this is the first time in recent memory that Alabama basketball is in the national headlines for what's happening on the hardwood, it's probably not the last.

Oats was on JOX 94.5 in Birmingham this week and relayed that he is not interested in any other job after Indiana fired Archie Miller. Last month, the second-year coach signed a contract extension that will keep him in Tuscaloosa until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

“To be honest with you, I don’t even know if anybody’s reached out to my agent because my agent knows what my thought is,” Oats said. “If they have, he’s probably told them thanks but no thanks and I’m locked into coaching this team. It really doesn’t matter what the media wants to bring up as far as what jobs may make sense for Nate Oats.

“Nate Oats and his family know what jobs make sense for him, and we love being at Alabama right now and we’ve got a special thing going. We’re coaching our team and trying to get as many wins out of this deal here in Indy as we can possibly get.”

Regardless of what happens this postseason, college basketball fans might want to get used to seeing Alabama in the national title discussion year in and year out.