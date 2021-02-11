Talk of the Tide: Alabama Basketball's Defense, Not Offense, Best in the Nation

The Crimson Tide is currently No. 1 in defensive efficiency on KenPom

Last season, University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats' offense system was the talk of Tuscaloosa, re-writing the school's three-point record books.

But this year, it's all about the defense.

After Wednesday's night slate of games, KenPom, college basketball's prominent advanced analytics website since 2002, now ranks the Crimson Tide number one in the country in defensive efficiency.

That's a stat that in 2019-20, Alabama finished 114th.

Per 100 possessions, opponents are only scoring 86.5 points on the Crimson Tide's defense. Last year, it was giving up 99.5 so quite the turnaround.

Part of that has to do with roster turnover and adding solid defensive pieces like JUCO transfer Keon Ellis, graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, and forwards Juwan Gary and James Rojas returning from injury.

Another part is getting players to buy into the blue-collar mindset on that side of the ball, including taking charges, diving on the floor for loose balls, and communicating at a high level. Total buy-in from players like Alex Reese, John Petty Jr., and Jaden Shackelford have helped pave the way for Alabama to be ranked 11th in the nation at 16-5 overall and three more wins away from winning a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

Not to mention, senior wing Herb Jones, who is in the running for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and Naismith National Player of the Year, has been a menace all year, even when he hasn't been 100 percent healthy over the last two weeks.

He is averaging almost two steals and one block each time out.

While the Crimson Tide's offense has cooled off ever since it broke the SEC record for three-pointers in a single game at 23 against LSU back on Jan. 19, it's defensive prowess has been what has carried the team.

Just look at where its defensive numbers rank in the SEC: first in three-point field goal defense (29.3), second in overall field goal percent defense (40.2) and steals (8.7).

It also has the fifth-most defensive rebounds in the country at 599.

Just take a look at Alabama's most recent outing against South Carolina this past Tuesday night.

The pure optics of giving up 78 points isn't great but once you take into consideration that it was the Gamecocks third-worst points per possession of the season and Alabama's pace of play, then the number of points becomes a non-issue.

Moving forward, two of the Crimson Tide's better post players, Bruner, who is still sidelined with a torn meniscus suffered back on Jan. 12, and Gary, who recently injured his shoulder this week versus South Carolina, are likely out for the next week of action.

But the good news is that Alabama faces Georgia, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt all back-to-back-to-back and none of those teams are close to cracking the top-50 in KenPom's offensive efficiency so the Crimson Tide's defensive numbers could continue to climb.

On offense, Alabama cracked 80 points against South Carolina for the first time since 17 days ago when it scored 81 versus Mississippi State. It's a good sign that that side of the ball is getting back on track, but the Crimson Tide's stout play on defense will have the biggest say in how far it goes in March.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide.