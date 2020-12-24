Talk of the Tide: Alabama Players Blocking Out Heisman Noise Before Announcement of Finalists

Merry Christmas Eve.

Thursday night is the next step for, potentially, three University of Alabama players in their respective quests for the Heisman Trophy, which honors the most outstanding player in all of college football, as ESPN announces the finalists at 6:30 p.m (CT).

Crimson Tide wide out DeVonta Smith is currently the betting favorite win the award at -170, while quarterback Mac Jones has the second-best odds at +170. Running back Najee Harris trails both of them, Florida's Kyle Trask (+1900), and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (+1900), with the fifth-best odds of +2400.

While fans might be giddy about the fact that Alabama could have its third Heisman winner in the Nick-Saban era, all three Crimson Tide standouts are kind of tired about hearing the chatter.

"Most definitely," Smith said earlier this week when asked if he is frustrated by having to answer questions related to the trophy. "Just that I’m only guaranteed one more game and I’m more focused on that than an award."

However, Smith is the front-runner and rightfully so.

He has hauled in 98 passes for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns across 11 games and he leads the country in receptions, receiving yards per game (137.4), and catches per game (8.4). His 17 scores are second-best in the nation.

If Heisman contenders could vote, Jones would cast his ballot for his No. 1 receiving target.

"He’s the most electric player in college football," Jones said of Smith. "He means the most to us here at Alabama football. You can watch the games and see that, what type of person he is with how he plays. I’ve been real excited just to be able to get him the ball this year. He came back this to try and win a national championship and improve his draft stuff, and I feel like he’s done exactly that because he’s just got open and made explosive plays. It’s just a blessing to play behind and with him and obviously our offensive line, just to start that all off -- I’d say Smitty would say the same thing -- is they don’t get enough credit for allowing all of us to have success.”

Likewise, Smith had praise for his signal caller when he was asked about why Jones is worthy of the nation's top honor in the sport.

Jones has completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 3,793 yards and 32 touchdowns, while leading the country in yards per attempt (11.4), completion percentage, and passer rating (202.34).

"He’s the leader of the offense," Smith said. "He controls everything — him and Landon. They’re the leader of everything so that’s what what’ll make me happy."

What does Harris, who has scored 27 total touchdowns and is now Alabama's all-time leading rusher, have to say about the Heisman race?

"I ain’t worried about that,” Harris said after his five-touchdown performance in the SEC title game. “I feel like the two guys we got up there right now is good enough."

Just everything else 2020 has thrown this Alabama team, including COVID-19, an injury to Jaylen Waddle, its star players are blocking out the Heisman noise and not letting it affect them, instead focusing on its Rose Bowl matchup with Notre Dame on Jan. 1.

Four days after the showdown with the Fighting Irish, on Jan. 5, the winner of the Heisman will be announced in a virtual ceremony and it's likely it will be a member of the Crimson Tide, but for Jones, Smith, and Harris, it's all about we instead of me.

"We don’t really even think about awards," Jones said. "You can’t sit there and be like, ‘Oh, we want this, we want that.’ I mean, me and Smitty’s main goals -- we’ve literally talked about it before -- is just to come in and be leaders and win a national championship. That stuff always takes care of itself, and the production is there from -- I mean, there’s a handful of guys on our team that should be in the conversation for a lot of different awards.

"All that stuff is great, but we’ve gotta keep our eye on the main prize, and I’m sure Smitty would say the same thing.”

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks down the Heisman race in this week's Talk of the Tide.