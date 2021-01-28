Talk of the Tide: Alabama Primed to Run Roughshod Through 2021 Schedule

On paper, the Crimson Tide's 2021 schedule doesn't pose a great deal of threat to the program's run at a 19th national championship

For University of Alabama fans, this has been a pretty stellar offseason even though there have been multiple changes that have shaken up the on-field coaching staff.

Just think, the Crimson Tide's two biggest rivals, Tennessee and Auburn, have had to hire coaches with only two years of experience in the SEC previously between Josh Heupel and Bryan Harsin.

Then, you are gifted with one of the most favorable 2021 schedules out of all 14 member institutions.

Now, to be fair, what is likely to be a top-25 Miami team with D'Eriq King to open the year in Atlanta, and then a revamped Florida squad in week three will certainly be tests.

But let's not kid ourselves, who all this schedule as currently constructed is taking down the defending national champions?

The Hurricanes and Gators might have the best chance since those matchups are early in the year and Alabama will have to break in a new quarterback, running back, three offensive linemen, and a plethora of receiving weapons.

Alabama's toughest stretch will be Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State, with those later two contests coming on the road.

For one, it's highly unlikely that it will be a track meet with the Rebels like it was in 2020 because of the Crimson Tide's returning starters on defense.

The Aggies will be a formidable threat, but coach Nick Saban has always had Jimbo Fisher's number, as Saban has won his four previous meetings with Fisher by an average of 21.5 points.

And then there's the Bulldogs.

Is Mike Leach's program ready to make the leap in year two to beat the machine that is Alabama? That's doubtful.

After that stretch, the Crimson Tide get its next four games all at home versus the Volunteers, LSU, New Mexico State, and Arkansas.

That's a full month of the season right there where Alabama doesn't have to travel at all.

Heupel will try to piece together the shambles that is the Tennessee program at the moment, while coach Ed Orgeron looks to stay off the hot seat after a dismal year for the Tigers, on and off the field.

Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are one of the more physical groups and what he is building in Fayetteville is nice, but it's just going to take time and no one is expecting him to take down the juggernaut that is Alabama.

However, one of the negatives about the Crimson Tide's schedule is that it will face three teams coming off of bye weeks (Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and LSU), the most of any school in the SEC.

But two of those three games are in the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Lastly, there's the Iron Bowl in Auburn to close the regular season.

Previously fired Tigers coach Gus Malzahn had the most wins against Saban with three and they all came inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Can Harsin continue that magic? Maybe, but Alabama fans would feel much more nervous about that game if Malzahn was still leading the Auburn program given his success against the Crimson Tide.

The road to 19 might very well come down to a SEC Championship Game meeting in Atlanta with Georgia, the presumed favorites to come out of the SEC East.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide.