Talk of the Tide: Alabama's First SEC Title Under Nate Oats Won't Be Its Last

Coaching philosophy, player-development and recruiting are the three main components that will keep the Crimson Tide in the running for an SEC title year-in and year-out with Oats

Following No. 8 Alabama basketball's season sweep of Auburn on Tuesday night, the rims at Coleman Coliseum were bare and net-less.

Coach Nate Oats even showed up to his post-game press conferencing wearing one of the nets as a necklace to celebrate the Crimson Tide's 2020-2021 Southeastern Conference regular season championship.

Oats, who hasn't even finished his second year at the Capstone, is hoping that it won't be his last in the SEC.

"Every year should be about the kids," Oats said after the 70-58 win. "I'm still pretty young. Hopefully, I'm still coaching 20-25 more years. These players only get one chance at this thing. To me, it's more about them."

The Crimson Tide's regular season concludes on Saturday versus Georgia in Athens (1 p.m, CBS) then postseason play begins in Nashville with the conference tournament and the NCAA tournament soon after.

No matter how this year finishes for Oats and company, the 2020-2021 campaign has shown what it is possible in Tuscaloosa — competing at the highest level in college basketball and hanging up banners in the rafters of Coleman.

Oats' system and the buy-in from the Crimson Tide's seniors like John Petty Jr., Herbert Jones, Alex Reese and Jordan Bruner are the main proponents of one of the best turnarounds in the sport in recent years.

This season is simply a sign of what's to come, for a program that has a rich tradition on the hardwood.

With Oats' high-flying three-point offensive philosophy and hard-nosed defensive tenacity, the expectation from fans every year will be that Alabama can make some noise in March.

Player-development is another key to Oats' program.

Over the last two years, the maturation of Petty has been incredible to watch as he has turned into an above-average defender and Jones is in the midst of the best offensive season ever, shooting 45.5 percent from beyond-the-arc.

Those two guys will look to be selected in this year's NBA draft and join Kira Lewis Jr. who was a lottery pick after one season with Oats.

Even after 2020-2021, what does the development of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Josh Primo, and everyone else look like? Fans didn't even get to see consensus top-100 player Alex Tchikou this year due to a torn Achilles.

Regardless, the talent is abundant for years to come.

How about recruiting?

What many talking heads thought was going to be a question mark when Oats arrived in Tuscaloosa, he has turned into an exclamation point.

In his first full year, he signed a top-10 class, and in 2021, expects to do the same. Per Sports Illustrated All-American, the Crimson Tide has the ninth-best group that includes likely one-and-done guard JD Davison, who scored 45 points in his final high school game on Wednesday afternoon, wing Jusaun Holt and JUCO standout Langston Wilson.

Not to mention, 6-foot-11 forward Charles Bediako is an Alabama lean at the moment. A decision could come from him at anytime between the Crimson Tide, Duke, Ohio State, Texas and Michigan.

At the end of the day, high-level prospects are going to flock to the Capstone because Oats' system most resembles the NBA and there is so much freedom on the offensive end.

Depending on Petty and Jones, it could prove to be a pipeline to the next level.

You can almost guarantee that there will also be a facilities upgrade while Oats is under contract until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

A renovated arena, the new sports science center, plus a coach that is player-friendly and has a proven track record of success at every level he's been at?

Why wouldn't recruits be doing whatever they can to get to Alabama?

All in all, the basketball hype train is showing no signs of slowing down in Tuscaloosa so hop on board before it's too late.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide.