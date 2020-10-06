Talk of the Tide: Impact of JD Davison's Commitment on 2021 Class

What University of Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats has done off the hardwood, in less than two full years at the position, is nothing short of remarkable.

Oats and his coaching staff bursted onto the scene, landing a top-ten signing class that included coveted prospects like Joshua Primo, Alex Tchikou, and Keon Ambrose-Hylton, among others. He has re-tooled this roster from a season ago with transfers like Jordan Bruner and Keon Ellis.