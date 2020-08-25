Talk of the Tide: Key Observations After One Week of Fall Camp

The University of Alabama has now conducted five football practices in its fall camp as the Crimson Tide gears toward the start of the season on Sept. 26 against Missouri.

Monday was the first time the team was in full pads and Tuesday is a scheduled off day. On Saturday, the first scrimmage will take place.

Now, a week into preseason camp, what have we learned so far about the 2020 version of the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Here are a few observations that have become so evident following the first five practices:

This is Mac Jones' team

I will not spend much time on this one because we had a story on here yesterday, detailing how much Jones means to the program. But it needs to be stated again, this is Jones' starting job to lose.

Yes, the talented freshman, Bryce Young, has impressed teammates and coaches, but the brakes need to be pumped on chatter around there being a heated quarterback battle, for now.

“Well, I think Mac Jones has taken more of a personal role," wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said over the weekend during his media availability. "He is more confident. He is really leading the team, you know, he came in late last year. It was more of, you know, a process of him getting better and more confident with the offense. Now, he is looking really, really good.”

WR position battle for 3rd and 4th spots

The fight is on for who will see playing time alongside DeVonta Smith and Jalyen Waddle at the wide receiver position.

Three names that are attracting the most attention are freshman Javon Baker, sophomore John Metchie III and redshirt sophomore Slade Bolden.

Bolden, who only caught two passes for 34 yards last season and saw time in the Wildcat formation, throwing one touchdown pass, has been a name brought up multiple times, during some of the players' media availability.

Check out what Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II had to say about him.

“He’s grown tremendously," Surtain said of Bolden. "He’s obviously a great route runner, but also he understands the game. He’s a very consistent route-runner, and knows ins and outs of defenses, which makes him a better player.”

Smith also had kind words to say about Bolden as well.

“Just how confident Slade is," Smith said. "Slade goes out there every day knowing that he can play inside, outside, just doing everything he can. Just the way that he handles himself. He goes out there very confident and comes out to work every day.”

Maybe one will emerge after this weekend's scrimmage, but it could ultimately be a situation where the coaches play whoever the hot hand is, on that given Saturday.

2020 recruiting class already making strides

The Crimson Tide always brings in highly talented players year-in, year-out, but the haul from the 2020 cycle is putting its stamp on the program early on.

"I think this recruiting class that we brought in, up to this point in camp, has been everything we thought they would be," Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said.

Like Baker and Young, notable newcomers, running backs Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan, Kyle Edwards, then especially on the defensive side of the ball, like linebackers Will Anderson, Drew Sanders, Quandarrius Robinson, Chris Braswell, defensive backs Malachi Moore and Brian Branch, appear to be as good as advertised.

"I’m impressed with all the young players that we have," coach Nick Saban said. "I think all four of those guys have shown some promise in what they can do. I think a couple of them probably are going to add depth to our team. I think they have some pass-rush ability, they’re high-effort guys, they’re really good athletes. So, a couple of those guys are going to be able to contribute to the team. I don’t know for sure which ones yet. There’s still a work in progress in terms of the evaluation, but I’m encouraged by that group.”

Saban also has noted that a lot of these young guys, at positions where the team has a lot of depth, will be on special teams.

"And these guys are all really good special teams players," Saban said. "I think when you have depth at linebacker, running back, tight end, skill positions, wide receiver, DB, that really, really helps you on special teams because those guys take up a lot of roles on special teams, and I think those guys are going to make a real contribution in all those areas as well."

Alabama's stars never considered opting out

Surtain, Waddle, Smith, Dylan Moses, Jones, and Najee Harris, the team's most prominent players, are focused on the right things so far.

In an offseason and preseason where there has been tons of uncertainties, surrounding COVID-19 and if college football was even going to be played, the team's leaders seem to be giving no mind to what happens outside of Tuscaloosa.

This is exactly what you would expect from a Saban-coached team, to be laser focused on what you can control and not worried about the outside noise. In a season unlike any other, it is what is probably needed for Alabama to return to the College Football Playoff after missing it for the first time in its existence, a season ago.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide.