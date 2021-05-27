Talk of the Tide: Making Alabama Baseball's Case for an NCAA Regional

The Crimson Tide has already picked up two wins in Hoover this week at the SEC tournament but will it be enough for a bid to the NCAA tournament?

HOOVER, Ala. — Alabama baseball hadn't been in the SEC tournament since 2016 and, with a young roster filled with postseason experience, it has knocked off two top-25 teams in No. 23 South Carolina and No. 4 Tennessee.

It will have another opportunity to do it again on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m (CT) against No. 13 Florida at the Hoover Met. If the Crimson Tide loses, it will get a rematch with the Volunteers in an elimination game on Friday (3 p.m, SEC Network).

But with two wins in tow, is Alabama in the 64-team NCAA tournament field?

In the latest projection on Baseball America, the Crimson Tide is one of the final four teams in and is included in the Austin Regional against Texas, UCLA and Norfolk State.

According to D1baseball.com, Alabama needs to get another win in Hoover as it is the final team out in their latest assessment.

The Crimson Tide's overall record is 31-22. Its RPI, which is a measuring stick used to select teams, ranks 31st in the country and strength of schedule is fourth out of nearly 300 programs.

Typically, a .500 record in the SEC would get the job done but Alabama finished 12-17, in part to its brutal schedule to close out the regular with road series at Vanderbilt and LSU, then at home against a top-10 squad in Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide went 1-7 in that stretch, but through two days in Hoover, Alabama has proven it can go toe-to-toe with a projected top-8 seed like Tennessee and a potential top-16 seed like South Carolina.

What's even more impressive about Alabama's recent run and 14-17 record in the best conference in college baseball is that the Crimson Tide has found a way to right the ship after losing ace Connor Prielipp and starter Antione Jean to injury for the majority of the year.

That should be taken into consideration by the committee regardless of what happens in Hoover the rest of the way.

However, Coach Brad Bohannon and the rest of the Crimson Tide knows that one more win would ease any anxiety and put to bed any doubts before the selection show on Monday afternoon.

"I just keep saying, I'm not even worried about the NCAA Tournament, not even worried about winning this tournament," Bohannon said. "I just want to extend this season. I absolutely love these kids. We've got the best kids in the world from great families. I love working with them, and I just don't want it to end. I just want some more time with these guys. That's the biggest motivation for me personally of wanting to win.

"Yeah, you get 12 of 17 in league play, you'd better go pretty deep in this thing to be on the bubble or to get in. So I'd feel a lot better if we win another game or two."