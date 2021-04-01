Talk of the Tide: Nate Oats' Contract Extension Continues to Prove More Timely

With the North Carolina job opening up now, Alabama's Greg Byrne looks like a genius locking Nate Oats down for the foreseeable future

No, it's not an April Fool's joke.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams stepped down on Thursday morning after 48 years in the business. He spent 18 seasons with the Tar Heels, compiling a 485-163 record and three national championships.

Just minutes after the school announced the news, Texas wrapped up its coaching search with the hiring of Texas Tech's Chris Beard.

Earlier this week, Indiana hired former Hoosier standout and NBA coach Mike Woodson in hopes to bring the storied program back to the relevance of the days of Bobby Knight.

Marquee jobs continue to open up in the sport and, if not for Alabama coach Nate Oats agreeing to a contract extension back in late February, Crimson Tide fans would be holding their collective breaths.

With each and every passing day, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne continues to look more and more like a genius locking down Oats before the month of March that saw the Crimson Tide win the Southeastern Conference tournament championship and make a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

It was the first league tournament title since 1991. Alabama also recorded the second-most wins in a single season with 26.

At that time, Byrne and Alabama took a risk and it's already paying off.

Even when Indiana fired Archie Miller before the NCAA tournament two weeks ago, Oats shot down any speculation in a radio interview with JOX 94.5, saying that "only Nate Oats and his family knows what's best for Nate Oats." He also reaffirmed his commitment to the Alabama job then.

As if his words aren't enough, Oats' buyout for him to leave Tuscaloosa is over $10 million and it's hard to see any school paying that on top of his salary, which would have to be over what he makes now — $3.225 million.

“I want to be here so I don’t really care what the buyout is for me to leave here,” the 2020-21 SEC Coach of the Year said back in February. “They’re guaranteeing me a lot of money so if they want to make me to pay a lot to leave, like, I don’t really care because I’m not planning on leaving. So they made them both high. It shows their commitment to me, it shows our commitment as a family to this university, this administration, this city, this state. We love it here, we want to be here a long time so you can but the buyout wherever you want. If I’m not leaving it’s not going to get paid.

“And shoot, I was a high school teacher not making very much money about eight years ago so I don’t have any money to pay a buyout so I haven’t been making very much money for a long time so there’s no plans on me leaving here any time soon.”

With Oats under contract until the end of the 2026-27 season, the future is extremely bright and there's no need for fans to fret over any unforeseen jobs that pop up here and there.

Not to mention, if Alabama continues to trend in the right direction under Oats then facilities upgrades could be coming down the pipeline, which could be another reason to stay.

Regardless, it will take A LOT to pull Oats away from Tuscaloosa, especially after the season he just had and all indications point to the Crimson Tide continuing to roll on the hardwood for the foreseeable future.