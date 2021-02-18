Talk of the Tide: NCAA Drops the Ball Extending Recruiting Dead Period

Prospective student athletes cannot take official visits until at least June 1 after the NCAA extended the dead period on Wednesday

High school recruits took another punch to the stomach on Wednesday evening when the NCAA announced that the recruiting dead period would be extended until at least May 31.

“After careful consideration of all available information, the Council agreed that an extension of the dead period through May 31 was necessary,” Division 1 Council chair and Pennsylvania athletics director M. Grace Calhoun said in a press release. “However, there is a strong commitment to use the next several weeks to outline the transition plan back to recruiting activities post June 1 and to provide those plans to prospective student-athletes, their families and the NCAA membership no later than April 15.”

There at least there seems to be a plan to try and get back to normal recruiting activities this time around, with the NCAA devising a scheme over the coming months to figure out how to get recruits and their respective families on campus safely.

But when June 1 rolls around, it will have been over 460 days since a prospective student-athlete took an official visit onto a college campus.

That's entirely way too long.

Over the course of the last year, some recruits have taken unofficial visits on their own dime, but what about the ones who can't afford it? Even then, they can't talk to any staff member or coach in person.

College isn't a four-year decision. It's a lifelong decision.

Take out the major players in college football for example like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, etc. Those schools are well-known enough that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't hurt their recruiting efforts in the slightest.

Chances are, for most schools, many of their 2021 signees hadn't even met their coaches in person until they enrolled early or still haven't, if they are waiting until the summer to enroll.

What are the ramifications of this? How many guys will hop in the transfer portal over the next 1-2 years because of making the mistake of going to the wrong school?

That's why getting on campus in the first place is so vital in the process.

What's maybe the most baffling is the fact that tens of thousands of people could go to games this fall in stadiums in certain parts of the country, but a recruit couldn't go on a tour of the campus or even watch from the sidelines.

There's plenty of space for recruits to be socially-distanced and, of course, masked.

It makes zero sense.

The pandemic effectively ruined the fun of the recruiting process for 2021 prospects and now its bleeding into the class of 2022, who are rising seniors.

Check out what Buford defensive back Jake Pope, a player that Alabama is targeting in this class had to say:

You can sense the frustration in his tweet.

Zooms and FaceTimes are great but those avenues can't deliver the same feel that an in-person visit can. As human beings, we are wired for community and connection and it's the same in recruiting and the NCAA got this wrong in the worst way.

Are we really that surprised?

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide.