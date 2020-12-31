Talk of the Tide: Playoff Expansion Isn't the Answer

College football needs a solution but an expanded playoff isn't the way to fix it

Will the College Football Playoff semifinals be competitive?

It seems like every year since the inception of the playoff system in 2014 we have all been asking ourselves this question.

Blowouts between the top four teams in the sport shouldn't be the norm, but it is.

Just look at the history of the semifinals:

2015 - Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

2016 - Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

2017 - Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

2018 - Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

2019 - Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

2020- Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

The average margin of victory in the semifinals is 21 points, which is just absurd.

This year's semifinals could be similar with Alabama being a 20-point favorite over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl and Clemson a 7.5-point favorite over Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Do we really think that an expanded playoff will help the health of the sport?

Very rarely will four teams in a single season prove to be a legit title contender, much less eight. That could be a potential disaster for the sport as a whole.

Overall, the impact of the playoff has been far more reaching into the bowl matchups.

Opt-outs have been the theme of the 2020-2021 bowl season and it has affected the health of what a bowl trip should mean for a team on a good season.

Just look at what happened with Florida against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide outs Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes elected not to play against the Sooners and focus on preparation for the NFL.

The result? A 55-20 thrashing at the hand of coach Lincoln Riley's squad that was the worst loss in the history of the New Year's Six for a SEC team.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban offered his opinion on the state of college football earlier this week.

"Well, I've always been a guy that, when we started the playoffs, when we started picking through teams to play in a championship game, my biggest fear was -- you know, college football had a great venue. It was the only thing that everybody -- a lot of people got rewarded for having a great season by going to a bowl game or whatever," Saban said on Monday. "And my concern was as soon as we started to have playoffs that all the focus would be on the teams in the playoff and there would be a minimal amount of interest in some of the other games. I don't think it's healthy for college football players when players opt out, don't play in bowl games and all those things, but it is what it is because most of the emphasis is on the playoffs. And in some ways that's unfair to the other teams. And I don't really know what the solution is.

"I know this is the system that we have. And we work really hard to try to make our program work in this system in a positive way. So I do think it's great for the players to have a chance to be in a competitive venue like this and play against some great teams and some great venues. So there's good and bad in both. And I don't really know what the perfect solution might be."

I'm not sure what the solution is either, Coach Saban, but I do know it's not playoff expansion and we must make bowl games great again.

