SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Talk of the Tide: Steve Sarkisian Has a Chance to Re-Write His History Against Georgia

Tyler Martin

On Saturday night, when the University of Alabama takes on No. 3 Georgia inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, it will be the first time in over 5,000 days that coach Nick Saban has not patrolled the sideline for the Crimson Tide. 

Interim coach Joe Kines, who took over for Mike Shula in the Crimson Tide's 30-24 win in the 2007 Independence Bowl against Colorado, was the last man to hold head-coach responsibilities since Saban. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

BamaCentral+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Update on Nick Saban

https://twitter.com/steventyler_15/status/1316833627230044160?s=20

Tyler Martin

#Sarcasm

https://www.facebook.com/RadioWyatt/photos/a.1597894507092383/2790823261132829/?__tn__=EEHH-R&__xts__%5B%5D=68.ARD1eWxbThTxcZIvTOwlQ0FR2kQe_9XpCvMB7CtjUFI9i8isful_tQo1YYuceKsqLoLJIFuyLXL7pvrXP33oACwB0PXN1rdtVmnA7sEZ8bsfrEjEifwi4gfIyYYYzIQH10iZaL1qWHMjp6laFD7A9UbzbM6Fz7_-IAGwsfDUf6tOFKw0AIeniVga8Lyb5P9YE2YLuqpYF0yAq8sO1DPfsFAf2IQNNZjivz72GnmYr86eEgpVA2o2Kwvr60UGvhOF9ex0M5TSc46CJy0TjUJdEzB4x4o7QCEC-vtyWWiY5fxoSyd3b5xEKPnTfSkqntpxgkMCuXVQSLpeJ_JdxMgCXFZzS5eo557-CRCseY4UlHDdE5CQYA&eid=ARAqO_ix2FZQNyDz-B_DX8LE2X6ctNWaGiyOcatmR2F6dRDFvEWfrV-0_ntQRbPHAXt4EVEgr85mF80G&type=3

Cary L. Clark

Honor for Future Longsnapper

https://aab.nbcsports.com/2020/10/13/university-of-alabama-commit-carter-short-set-to-be-welcomed-to-2021-all-american-bowl/?fbclid=IwAR0hGGc2WO5GR9s7ioGpoeGqia8jOIQseh2jBn9-1BJ35SQOjut-Wy6_zFc

Cary L. Clark

Odds on who will fill the open NFL head coaching openings

Christopher Walsh

From SI: Concern Over Travel Grows After Rise of COVID-19 Cases

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/15/college-football-covid-19-travel-nick-saban

Christopher Walsh

Birmingham to host first and second rounds of 2023 NCAA tournament

https://twitter.com/marchmadness/status/1316423701651488768?s=20

Tyler Martin

Regarding Saban Saturday

Cary L. Clark

Alabama State High School Football Schedule, Oct. 15-16

Christopher Walsh

Ole Miss dealing with COVID outbreak

https://twitter.com/nategabler/status/1316430215162327043?s=21

Tyler Martin

Florida/LSU postponed

https://twitter.com/si_allgators/status/1316430837022371846?s=21

Tyler Martin