Talk of the Tide: Steve Sarkisian Has a Chance to Re-Write His History Against Georgia

On Saturday night, when the University of Alabama takes on No. 3 Georgia inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, it will be the first time in over 5,000 days that coach Nick Saban has not patrolled the sideline for the Crimson Tide.

Interim coach Joe Kines, who took over for Mike Shula in the Crimson Tide's 30-24 win in the 2007 Independence Bowl against Colorado, was the last man to hold head-coach responsibilities since Saban.