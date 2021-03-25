Talk of the Tide: "There Ain't No Pressure When You're Having Fun"

After trips to the zoo and TopGolf, life is getting exceptionally better in the NCAA bubble and a relaxed Alabama team is a scary thing for the rest of the tournament field

Bubble life has been getting better and better for Alabama basketball.

After clobbering Maryland, 96-77, in the Round of 32 in the 2021 NCAA tournament, coach Nate Oats and the rest of the Crimson Tide are enjoying life in the "controlled environment" of Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, the team had the chance to go to the Indianapolis Zoo and then on Wednesday afternoon, it spent some time at TopGolf.

And let's just say, thank goodness they are basketball players and not golfers. Although, assistant Charlie Henry had the best swing from the video above. The "Petty Cam" segment is incredible.

Regardless, this team is having a ton of fun right now and it's been a joy to watch.

The jitters came out against Iona in the first round and now the Crimson Tide seem more loose and free than they have been all season. This was especially evident when senior guard John Petty Jr. netted back-to-back three-pointers in the second half of the blowout over the Terrapins.

From inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the energy and atmosphere made it feel like Alabama had just hit a buzzer-beater to win the entire tournament.

That's the scary thing for the rest of the tournament field.

Offensively, Alabama seems to be back on the right track and it still hasn't missed a beat defensively. Mix in the chemistry, senior leadership and no more nerves, and you have a recipe for a Final Four team.

"I told the guys you know most mentally tough team may come out of this thing," Oats said on Monday night.

Alabama doesn't play again until Sunday night against UCLA in the Sweet 16 back inside Hinkle Fieldhouse (6:15 p.m, TBS) for a chance to go to the Elite 8 versus Florida State or Michigan.

The Crimson Tide will practice inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday afternoon and it will be time to get locked back in for the Bruins.

On paper, it's a clash of two styles with Alabama being one of the fastest teams in the country and UCLA being one of the slowest. Mick Cronin's teams are always tough and want to put opponents through a grinder.

Oats and company will hands their hands full for sure, but you just get the feeling this is a team that won't be denied at any given moment. They refuse to go down. More importantly, they embody the toughness needed to rise to the occasion on the sport's biggest stage in March.

Now that they have gotten to the second weekend, they're relaxed.

This team is Alabama's best shot at a national championship in, arguably, program history. You just get the sense that the Crimson Tide's time in the bubble might not be ending any time over the weekend, which could culminate in the school's first Final Four.

A team of destiny, per se.

"I put on ten pounds since I've been in the bubble, so I need to hurry up and get out of the bubble," Oats, who's been enjoying the Oreo milkshakes from Potbelly. "Hopefully it's a couple more weeks, but I might need to start disciplining myself with the eating in the bubble and get a little bit more exercise, one of the two."

Like Herb Jones says, there ain't no pressure when you are having fun.