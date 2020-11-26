Talk of the Tide: Three Crimson Tide Newcomers Deliver in Season-Opening Win

Wednesday night's season-opening 81-57 win over Jacksonville State saw many University of Alabama players make their long-awaited debuts, including point guard Jahvon Quinerly, and forwards James Rojas and Jordan Bruner.

Quinerly, the former five-star recruit and Villanova transfer, poured in 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, three assists, and one steal against the Gamecocks. It had been nearly two years since he played in a game, and on top of that, it was his birthday.