Talk of the Tide: When Looking Around the SEC Basketball Landscape, No One's Stock is Higher Than Alabama's

The Crimson Tide is red-hot on the recruiting trail and look to be the odds-on favorite to win the Southeastern Conference yet again in 2021-22

It’s been quite the 48 hours for coach Nate Oats and the rest of the Alabama basketball program.

The Crimson Tide has added elite 6-foot-11 big man Charles Bediako and former five-star recruit, Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett over the last two days and doesn’t appear to be slowing down with Furman transfer Noah Gurley set to announce his new school on Sunday.

After its most recent run to the Sweet 16, there might not be a program hotter on the recruiting trail than Alabama at the moment, especially in the Southeastern Conference.

The reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champions return a backcourt that is now loaded with three McDonald’s All-Americans in rising junior Jahvon Quinerly, incoming freshman JD Davison and Burnett.

There’s still highly-talented guards in Jaden Shackelford and Josh Primo, a scrappy wing in Keon Ellis, an always-energizing forward in Juwan Gary, and a blue-collar tough big in James Rojas.

Now with Bediako in tow and Alex Tchikou returning to full health next season, Alabama will boast a pair of big men who are at least 6-foot-11, can defend the rim and shoot from the outside.

Rising sophomores Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Darius Miles appear ready to continue developing into key roles on next year's squad.

Not to mention, incoming freshman wing Jusaun Holt, who Oats has likened to John Petty Jr., and top JUCO transfer Langston Wilson have already signed on the dotted line.

Alabama is currently over the scholarship limit of 13 by one and could be more if Furman transfer Noah Gurley elects to pick Tuscaloosa as his new home on Sunday, but between now and the preseason, that will take care of itself.

Regardless, it doesn't look like the Crimson Tide is coming off its perch atop of the SEC anytime soon.

Just take a look around the conference.

Kentucky and John Calipari are coming off what was arguably the program's worst season ever and his roster for next season is in flux, like usual.

In-state foe Auburn has some star power coming in with blue-chip prospect Jabari Smith but four non-seniors have already left the program since the end of the year.

Florida has lost four players to the transfer portal and Mike White's seat continues to grow hotter.

Vanderbilt is on the rise with Jerry Stackhouse but it is still going to take time for the Commodores to be a threat night in and night out.

Texas A&M under Buzz Williams has been underwhelming in his first two years with the program, although losing one month of your season to COVID-19 and a winter storm was just brutal.

Missouri is losing a bevy of its production due to graduation and Xavier Pinson is in the transfer portal to seek greener pastures.

Tennessee will look almost completely different this coming up season after losing Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to the NBA draft and John Fulkerson and Yves Pons moving on and not taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility.

LSU had virtually zero bench production in 2020-21 and Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart are planning on hire agents to prepare for the NBA draft. Star freshman Cameron Thomas could follow suit as well.

Ben Howland just completed his sixth season at Mississippi State and only has one NCAA tournament appearance to show for it.

Over the last two seasons, Ole Miss owns a record of 31-32 with a first-round loss in the NIT this past year.

Georgia's Tom Crean and South Carolina's Frank Martin are stepping into seasons where they both desperately need to get back to the Big Dance.

Lastly, Arkansas and Eric Musselman are, at the moment, the biggest threats to Alabama. The Razorbacks just landed two ACC transfers in Miami's Chris Lykes and Pittsburgh's Au'Diese Toney.

Coming off an Elite Eight appearance, there's no showing of backing down from the Hogs.

Even with Arkansas reloading, there's no reason to believe that Alabama shouldn't be the favorite to win the SEC again in 2021-22. Oats could very well add to the "Championship School" mantra again just 11 months from now.