Talk of the Tide: Which 2021 Signees Can Make an Instant Impact?

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin ranks the five 2021 signees who have the opportunity to shine the quickest for the Crimson Tide

Believe it or not, freshmen always seem to make an impact on the University of Alabama football team year in year out.

Just think of this past season for the Crimson Tide, linebacker Will Anderson, defensive back Malachi Moore, defensive lineman Tim Smith, and running back Jase McClellan are just a few of the newcomers that shined in 2020.

After signing the nation's No. 1 recruiting class and suffering more roster turnover, there are plenty of opportunities for certain newcomers to make their name known in 2021 for the Crimson Tide.

Bama Central ranks the prospects who have the best chance to make some noise early on at the Capstone:

1) Tommy Brockermeyer or JC Latham

Alex Leatherwood is gone so left-tackle void will be likely filled by rising junior Evan Neal, which means the Crimson Tide will need a new face to step up at right tackle. Chris Owens, who is returning for a sixth year, could see time there if the coaching staff elects to go with a player like Darrian Dalcourt at center. But Brockermeyer and Latham are prototype tackles and were highly coveted on the recruiting trail for a reason. If there is a somewhat-normal spring practice schedule, both of them will have their chance to compete for a starting job on day one.

2) WR Jacorey Brooks

The Crimson Tide will add many new pass catchers to the fold in 2021 with DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle off to the professional ranks. Rising junior John Metchie III is the clear-cut No. 1 returning wideout. The fight for No. 2 and No. 3 in this offense, presumably quarterbacked by Bryce Young will be fascinating. Given his size, catch radius, and speed, I like Brooks' chances to make an impact as a freshman.

3) CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry

All signs are pointing to Josh Jobe returning for another year at the Capstone and Patrick Surtain II declared early for the NFL Draft, meaning one of the boundary-cornerback spots will be open. 'Kool-Aid' is still extremely raw but the tools and athleticism are there for him to become a lockdown corner on day one. Fellow 2021 signee Khyree Jackson would also be a trendy pick here.

4) LB Deontae Lawson

Alabama will have another vacancy at one of its inside linebacker positions with Dylan Moses moving on. Lawson is a prime candidate to fill his role as a heat-seeking missile on the gridiron. The Mobile, Ala. native has great pursuit to ball-carriers and has the twitch, length, and size to cover running backs and tight ends in space. He would pair well with rising junior Christian Harris.

5) LB Dallas Turner

Will Anderson, who led the SEC in sacks, and Christoper Allen, who led the league in tackles for loss, could form the conference's best pass-rush duo but why not throw another disrupter into the mix? Turner has all the makings of the Crimson Tide's next best thing at the outside linebacker position. He could be work his way into certain third-down packages and become a force to be reckoned with for opposing quarterbacks. There's always one summer enrollee who comes in and shines early on and Turner fits that bill for 2021.

