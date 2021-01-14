Talk of the Tide: Why Bill O'Brien Works in Tuscaloosa

He might not have been the No. 1 option for the majority of the fanbase, but don't doubt Nick Saban when it comes to assistant coach hirings

It hasn't been officially announced, but all signs are pointing to Bill O'Brien becoming the next offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama.

The former Houston Texans and Penn State coach comes from a great line of coaches in his past, and on the surface, appears to be a solid fit with the culture of Nick Saban's Crimson Tide program.

He might not have been the No. 1 option for fans, and replacing Steve Sarkisian won't be easy, but here's why Saban's next potential experiment makes total sense and will work in Tuscaloosa:

Past College Experience

Maybe the most impressive job O'Brien has done in his career up to this point was back with Penn State in 2012 and 2013.

The sanctions from the Jerry Sandusky scandal had just hit the Nittany Lions and it included the loss of 40 scholarships over four years and a four-year postseason bowl ban.

Nevertheless, O'Brien went to work with the talent he had assembled and put together respective seasons of 8-4 and 7-5, winning multiple national coach of the year honors in 2012. At that time, Penn State's recruiting classes weren't even in the top 30 nationally and didn't scratch the surface of the top of the Big Ten.

During what is considered the darkest time of Penn State football, O'Brien showed the ability to develop and get the most out of players who bought into what he was selling in Happy Valley.

Just think, at Alabama, he would be walking into an offensive room already loaded with a former five-star quarterback in Bryce Young, elite receivers and running backs, and star-studded offensive lineman.

Offensive numbers in the NFL

Let's be honest here, when O'Brien started with the Texans in 2014, quarterback play was not a strength.

For his first three seasons there was a revolving door of signal callers that included Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Savage, Brian Hoyer, and Brock Osweiler. Houston finished bottom half of the league in most passing stats, but the franchise under O'Brien still found a way to never have a losing season from 2014 to 2016 and win the AFC South two times.

O'Brien's bread and butter was the running attack that finished top five in the NFL in attempts and yards in that same time.

Enter the 2017 offseason and O'Brien was gifted former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Unfortunately, midway through that year he tore his ACL which gave O'Brien his only full losing season. But over the next two years under O'Brien with a healthy Watson the Texans won 11 and 10 games, respectively, both seasons culminating in two more division titles.

The 2018 and 2019 seasons saw O'Brien command a offense that was extremely balanced, finishing in the top half of the NFL in rushing yards and attempts and passing yards and touchdowns in both years.

One could make the argument that O'Brien and company were an ACL tear away from winning five straight division titles.

Say what you will about the team's 0-4 record to start the year in 2020, his role as general manager is what cost him his job, ie. the trades involving DeAndre Hopkins and Laremy Tunsil.

Even Saban acknowledged that it is "probably impossible" to do both at an extremely high level at the same time.

O'Brien has also been on staffs under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots from 2007 to 2011 as a quarterbacks coach, offensive assistant, and the full-time offensive coordinator for the 2011 season.

In that lone year, the Patriots' offense was second in total yards and passing yards, third in points scored and passing attempts, and fourth in passing touchdowns. New England went 13-3 and lost in the Super Bowl to the Giants that season.

Just Trust the Process

It's completely wild that Saban has won an all-time record of seven national championships and some fans have the audacity to question his decision making.

Fans did it with Sarkisian most recently, Brian Daboll before him, and Lane Kiffin years ago.

The bottom line is, what makes the Crimson Tide dynasty so great is Saban's ability to get the best out of his assistants. Coaches redefine their careers under him — Sarkisian now has a premier job at Texas, Daboll is on the cusp of potentially becoming an NFL head coach, and Kiffin has turned Ole Miss around in only one season after taking that gig.

As cliche as it sounds, just trust the process when it comes to Saban and these assistant coach hirings. O'Brien has worked for Belichick so he already knows expectations and how to run a tight ship.

That's nothing new to him and won't be an issue working under a coach like Saban.

