Tanesha Lucoe is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Joey Blackwell
Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia in Canada, Alabama freshman women's diver Tanesha Lucoe is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 9-15.
Lucoe finished second overall at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships last week, earning a place at the NCAA Championships along with 11 other of her female swimming and diving teammates.
Lucoe finished her first five dives with a score of 260.30 before a score of 290.20 and an overall score of 550.50 on the day.
She is the first female diver with the Crimson Tide to make the NCAA Championships since 2014.
12 of the Crimson Tide men also advanced to this year's championships. However, the championships have since been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Also considered:
Sam Praytor (baseball, redshirt-sophomore catcher)
- Hit his team-leading seventh home run of the year on Tuesday against UAB, contributing to a 13-7 win for the Crimson Tide
- As the baseball season has been postponed, Praytor was third on the team in hits (21), runs (14) and RBIs (18)
Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester
Week 1: Jerry Judy
Week 2: Jasmine Walker
Week 3: Herbert Jones
Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.
Week 5: Zhe Zhou
Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.
Week 7: Herbert Jones
Week 8: Montana Fouts
Week 9: Javian Davis
Week 10: K.B. Sides
Week 11: Tanesha Lucoe