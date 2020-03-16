Tanesha Lucoe is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia in Canada, Alabama freshman women's diver Tanesha Lucoe is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 9-15.

Lucoe finished second overall at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships last week, earning a place at the NCAA Championships along with 11 other of her female swimming and diving teammates.

Lucoe finished her first five dives with a score of 260.30 before a score of 290.20 and an overall score of 550.50 on the day.

She is the first female diver with the Crimson Tide to make the NCAA Championships since 2014.

12 of the Crimson Tide men also advanced to this year's championships. However, the championships have since been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Also considered:

Sam Praytor (baseball, redshirt-sophomore catcher)

Hit his team-leading seventh home run of the year on Tuesday against UAB, contributing to a 13-7 win for the Crimson Tide

As the baseball season has been postponed, Praytor was third on the team in hits (21), runs (14) and RBIs (18)

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Judy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 7: Herbert Jones

Week 8: Montana Fouts

Week 9: Javian Davis

Week 10: K.B. Sides

Week 11: Tanesha Lucoe