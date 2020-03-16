Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Tanesha Lucoe is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia in Canada, Alabama freshman women's diver Tanesha Lucoe is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 9-15.

Lucoe finished second overall at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships last week, earning a place at the NCAA Championships along with 11 other of her female swimming and diving teammates.

Lucoe finished her first five dives with a score of 260.30 before a score of 290.20 and an overall score of 550.50 on the day.

She is the first female diver with the Crimson Tide to make the NCAA Championships since 2014.

12 of the Crimson Tide men also advanced to this year's championships. However, the championships have since been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Also considered:

Sam Praytor (baseball, redshirt-sophomore catcher)

  • Hit his team-leading seventh home run of the year on Tuesday against UAB, contributing to a 13-7 win for the Crimson Tide
  • As the baseball season has been postponed, Praytor was third on the team in hits (21), runs (14) and RBIs (18)

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Judy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 7: Herbert Jones

Week 8: Montana Fouts

Week 9: Javian Davis

Week 10: K.B. Sides

Week 11: Tanesha Lucoe

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I see Chris has started a book thread. I will start a TV/Movie streaming one. Ozark on Netflix. The third season comes out on Mar. 27 so you have time to catch up. If you love crime dramas, this one…

Tyler Martin

by

MattySolo

Emerging wide receiver prospect who went from Daphne (Ala) High to IMG Academy models his game after Julio Jones.

John Garcia Jr

by

Christopher Walsh

Book thread: No. 1 on my suggestion list is "All the Light we Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr. Won the Pulitzer Prize and it's terrific.

Christopher Walsh

When even the casinos are closing, you know how serious this is ...

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Day is Monday on the SEC Network [All times Eastern] TIME (ET) EVENT NETWORK 12:00 AM Ole Miss vs. Alabama (Football) SEC Network 3:00 AM SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas SEC Network…

Cary L. Clark

NFL free agency will go on as usual, so everyone's about to be on the move:

Christopher Walsh

Josh Jacobs leaves no doubt as to how he feels about the NFL's new CBA:

Christopher Walsh

The SEC issues a statement:

Christopher Walsh

Live with the Tide: No. 20 Alabama baseball at UAB Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide: 3B Brett Auerbach; DH Owen Diodati; RF Tyler Gentry; C Sam Praytor; 1B Drew Williamson; LF T.J. Reeves; CF…

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Looks like Rick Pitino is coming back. I'm guessing it's not at UAB.

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh