The 2020 Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year

While there were many former University of Alabama who displayed their own respective professional greatness over the course of the last year, only one stood out among the rest.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry's 2020 campaign was nothing short of sensational — rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on 378 carries and leading the Titans to an AFC South Division crown.

He became only the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards and now holds the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season.

The Pro Football Writers of America recently named him the Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry won our weekly honors a total of six times, the most of any other athlete, and because of his efforts, he is the 2020 Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Runner-ups

1. Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers guard)

2. Justin Thomas (golf)

3. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles quarterback)

Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs

Nov. 4 - 11 Tua Tagovailoa

Nov. 12 - 18 Justin Thomas

Nov. 19 - 25 Derrick Henry

Nov. 26 - Dec. 2 Derrick Henry

Dec. 3 - 9 Henry Ruggs III

Dec. 10 - 16 Jalen Hurts

Dec. 17 - 23 Jalen Hurts

Dec. 24 - 30 Collin Sexton