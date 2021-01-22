The 2020 Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year
While there were many former University of Alabama who displayed their own respective professional greatness over the course of the last year, only one stood out among the rest.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
Henry's 2020 campaign was nothing short of sensational — rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on 378 carries and leading the Titans to an AFC South Division crown.
He became only the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards and now holds the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season.
The Pro Football Writers of America recently named him the Offensive Player of the Year.
Henry won our weekly honors a total of six times, the most of any other athlete, and because of his efforts, he is the 2020 Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
Runner-ups
1. Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers guard)
2. Justin Thomas (golf)
3. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles quarterback)
Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week Winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thompson
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas
Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges
Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster
Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull
Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter
Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs
Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley
Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper
Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi
Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry
Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison
Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs
Nov. 4 - 11 Tua Tagovailoa
Nov. 12 - 18 Justin Thomas
Nov. 19 - 25 Derrick Henry
Nov. 26 - Dec. 2 Derrick Henry
Dec. 3 - 9 Henry Ruggs III
Dec. 10 - 16 Jalen Hurts
Dec. 17 - 23 Jalen Hurts
Dec. 24 - 30 Collin Sexton