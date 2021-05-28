The Extra Point: Another Alabama Player Makes Good First NFL Impression, Alex Leatherwood

According to guard Richie Incognito and other Raiders, Outland Trophy winner Alex Leatherwood is off to a good start with Las Vegas

All this week, Alabama fans have been hearing about the impressive starts this year's draft class has been making in the NFL so far.

Granted, it's early, as we're talking about rookie camps and OTAs (which are actually called "organized team activities," but it's always good to make a first impression.

DeVonta Smith is off to a good start in Philadelphia.

Mac Jones is doing well in New England.

The Steelers have been quietly raving about Najee Harris so far.

Go ahead and add Alex Leatherwood to the list.

Per Raider Maven, No. 17 overall pick is already quieting the critics who thought Las Vegas took him too early in the draft. So far he's been lining up at right tackle with the first-team offense.

“He’s a big body," left guard Richie Incognito said. "He comes from a storied program at Alabama, and he’s done a ton of winning, a couple national championships under his belt.

"He’s a quiet kid. I texted with him a little bit after he got drafted and things have been so hectic here just getting back and getting into some things. But he’s quiet, he’s a hard worker. He’s picking up on what Coach (offensive line coach Tom) Cable is laying down and I expect him to have a big year.”

However, it isn't just the guys in his position group that have been saying good things.

“I like the idea that he just come in and go to work,“ defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell said. “I think him coming from Alabama and me coming from Clemson, I think one of the biggest things he learned is he already kind of knew how to conduct himself like a pro. So, he already practices in a manner to where he knows the tempo, he’s not really overwhelmed with too much of the plays.

"I know he had some mistakes, but I think the biggest thing is that he kind of came in with like a pro mentality. Not very young and naïve, and if he does something wrong his head isn’t down, he’s kind of on to the next play already. So, I think that early mindset is going to be good for him because as we all know one of the hardest things to come in and do is play right tackle, or especially left tackle in the league, so I think he’s got a good mindset so far, so early on.”

