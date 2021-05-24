Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search
The Trilogy Fight Between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

The Trilogy Fight Between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

The Extra Point: Breaking Down Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III

There's one big reason why Tuscaloosa's other champion, heavyweight fighter Deontay Wilder, can't be counted out in his rematch with Tyson Fury
Author:
Publish date:

It's been 15 long months since Deontay Wilder was last in the boxing ring.

That's a long time to think about his only career loss. 

Regardless, Wilder will finally have his second rematch with Tyson Fury, set for July 24 in Las Vegas, but only thanks to an arbitrator's ruling. 

On Dec. 1, 2018, they fought to a split decision, although Wilder knocked Fury down twice including in the 12th round. 

Roughly 15 months later they met again on Feb. 22, 2020, when Fury won by TKO to capture the WBC heavyweight title. 

However, instead of scheduling another rematch, Fury and Anthony Joshua agreed to an Aug. 14 fight in Saudi Arabia. 

Wilder contested the agreement and an American arbitrator ruled in his favor, that Fury must fight Wilder before September 15, and can't fight Joshua until that obligation was fulfilled (Fury has already said he'll fight Joshua next after Wilder).

An alternate date is Aug. 14. 

The site in Las Vegas has still to be determined for the trilogy fight. 

SI.com senior writer Chris Mannix breaks down the confusion surrounding the heavyweight division and gives a great reason why no one should be overlooking Wilder in this fight. 

The Extra Point is a regular weekday feature on BamaCentral+, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation parters. Other recent segments include:

Derrick Henry's 2020 Season More Than Worthy of a King

Drew Brees on What Life is Like After Football

Who Will Start First Between Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones?

Checking in with Raiders Running Back Kenyan Drake

Prince, Basketball and Pancakes ... Need We Say More?

It's been 15 long months since Deontay Wilder was last in the boxing ring.

That's a long time to think about his only career loss. 

Regardless, Wilder will finally have his second rematch with Tyson Fury, set for July 24 in Las Vegas, but only thanks to an arbitrator's ruling. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to Bama Central Content

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: Breaking Down Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III

Sam Praytor vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Catcher Sam Praytor Named to First-Team All-SEC

John Metchie III
All Things Bama

Alabama’s John Metchie III Recognized as Canada’s Top College Football Player

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
All Things Bama

Lexi Kilfoyl is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Trade Odds for Falcons Wide Receiver Julio Jones
All Things Bama

By The Numbers: Why Julio Jones is Likely to be Traded, and the Latest Odds on Where

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Honest Sam
All Things Bama

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Honest Sam

Taylor Clark Alabama softball
All Things Bama

NCAA Softball Super Regionals Schedule, TV Info, How To Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky

Tyrone Protho's miracle catch against Southern Miss in 2005
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 24, 2021