The Extra Point: Breaking Down Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III

There's one big reason why Tuscaloosa's other champion, heavyweight fighter Deontay Wilder, can't be counted out in his rematch with Tyson Fury

It's been 15 long months since Deontay Wilder was last in the boxing ring.

That's a long time to think about his only career loss.

Regardless, Wilder will finally have his second rematch with Tyson Fury, set for July 24 in Las Vegas, but only thanks to an arbitrator's ruling.

On Dec. 1, 2018, they fought to a split decision, although Wilder knocked Fury down twice including in the 12th round.

Roughly 15 months later they met again on Feb. 22, 2020, when Fury won by TKO to capture the WBC heavyweight title.

However, instead of scheduling another rematch, Fury and Anthony Joshua agreed to an Aug. 14 fight in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder contested the agreement and an American arbitrator ruled in his favor, that Fury must fight Wilder before September 15, and can't fight Joshua until that obligation was fulfilled (Fury has already said he'll fight Joshua next after Wilder).

An alternate date is Aug. 14.

The site in Las Vegas has still to be determined for the trilogy fight.

SI.com senior writer Chris Mannix breaks down the confusion surrounding the heavyweight division and gives a great reason why no one should be overlooking Wilder in this fight.

