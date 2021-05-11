The Extra Point: Checking In With Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs

Despite playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Josh Jacobs was still able to notch 1,000 rushing yards for the Raiders last season

We like to occasionally check in with Alabama's former players who are tearing it up in the National Football League, and there may be no better way to describe what running back Josh Jacobs is doing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As our FanNation Raiders site noted, he's coming off his second consecutive season of 1,000-plus yards to start his pro career.

Jacobs officially finished the 2020 season with 273 carries for 1,065 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

He didn't enjoy nearly the same efficiency as his rookie year, though, going from 4.8 yards a carry in 2019 to just 3.9. A lot of that could have had to do with the Raiders shuffling their offensive line during the season due to multiple injuries (and thus why they took Alex Leatherwood in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft).

In any case, while still productive, Jacobs will be looking to have a better all-around season in 2021.

He'll do so as the presumptive starter for the Raiders, in an offense that prides itself on an imposing running game.

The questions about the offensive line won't go away soon though, not after the Raiders changed out three-fifths of it during the offseason.

