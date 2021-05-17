Sports Illustrated home
Raiders Roster Evaluation: Kenyan Drake

The Extra Point: Checking in with Raiders Running Back Kenyan Drake

Former Alabama standout Kenyan Drake is once again poised to be a complementary weapon, sort of like how he was with the Crimson Tide
BamaCentral will occasional provide updates on what's new with former Alabama players in the NFL, and in regards to running back Kenyan Drake it's pretty much everything. 

Per the FanNation site Raider Maven, his addition was a surprising signing considering Drake had been a starter and Las Vegas decided to invest in him with a two-year, $11-million contract. 

He was an on-again, off-again starter for the Miami Dolphins before finally getting a consistent full-time role after a trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Drake played probably the best football of his career after he was traded, averaging 5.2 yards a carry and scoring eight touchdowns in his first eight games in a Cardinals uniform.

However, he wasn't as effective last season.

In 15 games (13 starts), Drake tallied 239 carries for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His yards per carry number ended up falling all the way to 4.0, and he had the fewest number of receptions since his rookie season.

It's interesting to note how his efficiency went down despite playing in an offense that featured talents like Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

Regardless, Drake enters the Raiders as being more the 1B to Jacobs' 1A, allowing both to benefit from not having to carry too much of the load.

