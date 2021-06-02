The Extra Point: Could the Broncos be Bringing Patrick Surtain II Along Slowly?

Something isn't adding up in Denver, but it doesn't seem likely that that Broncos took Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II not to play him

This is one of those times in which someone makes an interesting point, but we can't concur with the final conclusion.

After Denver signed free agents Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, Zack Kelberman of Mile High Huddle noted that the Broncos were absolutely loaded in the secondary, especially at cornerback after selecting Alabama All-American Patrick Surtain II with the ninth-overall pick.

He believes the Broncos, who viewed Surtain as sort of a "luxury" pick, will bring him along slowly.

However, consider the following statements that have been recently made about Surtain:

Head coach Vic Fangio: “He’s responded very well. He’s coachable, has a good football mind and obviously has a good football background from his days in college. He’s grown up around football and you can see that. He’s very calm, and I don’t mean calm as a flatline. He doesn’t get flustered and he’s a very good competitor. He uses his physical attributes well. We’ve been very pleased with him up to this point.”

Veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan: “He's a baller. Just from what I've seen so far, he has great size and he's a big corner. He's disciplined in his technique and he's learning the defense — multiple positions — really fast, which, in this defense, is rare for a rookie. Hats off to him.”

Linebacker Von Miller: “This Patrick Surtain II, this ‘PS2’ guy, he’s the real deal. There are a couple times where I look over my shoulder just to see who’s out there at receiver, left and right checking out the formation, and I see this guy standing out there. I’m like, ‘Bro, this guy is taller than me. Is he supposed to be inside? He’s supposed to be rushing. This guy is supposed to be rushing.’ He’s the real deal and he’s a specimen."

Kelberman's around the Broncos and is familiar with the organization. Maybe he's accurately reading the situation.

But we know Surtain, who might have been the best defensive player in the draft, and has the kind of talent a team can build the secondary around.

You just don't draft a guy like that, and sign him to a contract worth $21 million, not to play.

But we'll see. NFL teams don't report for training camps for about another six weeks.

The Extra Point is a regular weekday feature on BamaCentral+, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation parters. Other recent segments include:

Checking in with Raiders Running Back Kenyan Drake

Breaking Down Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III

More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

Yes, Even More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

10 Notable Things Tua Tagovailoa Told Dolphins Reporters

Another Alabama Player Makes Good First NFL Impression, Alex Leatherwood

Landon Collins Says He Has 'Renewed Drive' To Help Washington