The Extra Point: DeVonta Smith Throwback Edition

It's almost been a month since the Slim Reaper was honored at Denny Chimes for being a team captain during the 2019-20 seasons

Sometimes, even the best of things can still slip through the cracks.

This video is good example.

Roughly a month ago, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith was among those being honored during the annual Walk of Fame ceremony at Denny Chimes.

Per Crimson Tide tradition, the team captains for the previous season are annually honored on A-Day, with their hand and foot prints placed in cement at the base of Denny Chimes. It's considered one of the biggest honors in collegiate sports, and one of the few opportunities for an athlete to physically become part of the campus.

Because the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancelation of all spring sports in 2020, Alabama honored two classes of captains this year.

The 2019 permanent captains were linebacker Anfernee Jennings, safety Xavier McKinney, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Smith.

The 2020 captains were center Landon Dickerson, quarterback Mac Jones, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and Smith, making him a two-time honoree.

The video seen here was never used on BamaCentral. It wasn't by choice, so much, just there was a lot going on that day.

Smith's accomplishments at Alabama were pretty remarkable. They include:

Won 2020 Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Biletnikoff Award

Selected as the Associated Press Player of the Year, the first wide receiver to win the award

2020 Unanimous All-American

2020 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2020 All-SEC; 2019 All-SEC (AP)

Alabama's first recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, as the nation's most versatile player

Only receiver in SEC history with multiple career games totaling four or more receiving touchdowns.

If you ask him, though, being twice voted team captain by his teammates is right up there with them.