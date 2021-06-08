The Extra Point: Five People Who Should be Thrilled with the Julio Jones Trade

From Calvin Ridley to Derrick Henry, there's a lot of people who should be happy about about the Atlanta-Tennessee trade, including Crimson Tide fans

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated called the deal a worthy swing for fences by the Tennessee Titans in his cover story, "The Julio Jones Trade Has Been in the Works for a Long Time."

Ok, we're not big on mixed sports metaphors, which often go over about as well as a an Alabama fan rooting for someone in Tennessee.

But you got the point, and the Crimson Tide faithful can certainly be happy that the Titans are considered a local team in terms of broadcasts, which means they can still see Jones play on a regular bases. Atlanta and Nashville are roughly the same distance from Birmingham.

As for who else who should happy about the trade consider these five:

5) Calvin Ridley

Ok, he's probably not happy about losing such a talented teammate, who would make things easier on him by drawing so much attention. But Ridley is on the back end of a four-year, $10.9 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, who have already exercised their fifth-year option for $11.1 million. The Jones deal will free up the necessary cap space for general manager Terry Fontenot to sign this year's draft class, but his next two priorities are to figure out what to do long-term at quarterback and get Ridley locked down with a big new contract.

4] A.J. Brown

Two years ago, when the Titans beat the Falcons, Brown did a jersey swap with Jones. Now the former Ole Miss standout who has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons apparently doing another one, giving him No. 11. "Having another dominant guy on the other side, everybody has to be honest," Brown told ESPN on Sunday. "Now, you don't know who's going to hold who. I may get CB1 or Julio may get CB1. But whoever gets CB2, [that guy] is going to be in trouble. It's going to be fun."

Brown is such a fan of Jones that he was openly pushing for the trade:

3] Ryan Tannehill

Read the quote, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, then look at the way his eyes lit up:

“It is wild,” Tannehill said. “I am excited, I am fired up. I didn’t know if it was going to happen or not, and was kind of along for the ride like everybody else. My agent called me today and said it was going to happen.

“I am excited. How could you not be excited to play for a guy with the caliber of talent Julio is and has been for his whole career? I am excited to get to know him as a person and welcome him to the team.”

2] Derrick Henry

I have two words for first-year Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing: Play-action. Like only nearly every snap.

Henry topped 2,000 yards last season when opponents were stacking the box. They won't be able to do so as much with Jones lining up wide and Tannehill being one of the best deep-ball passers in the league.

1] Julio Jones

Remember when everyone started talking about how Randy Moss was past his prime when he only had 553 receiving yards with the Raiders in 2006? He went to the Patriots and notched 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdowns the next year, and topped 1,000 yards the subsequent two seasons after that.

This isn't to say that Jones will do that, but it's obvious that he wasn't happy in Atlanta, and no one plays his best when he isn't pleased with the situation.

