Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search
Deep Sleepers In 2021 Fantasy Football Leagues

Deep Sleepers In 2021 Fantasy Football Leagues

The Extra Point: Henry Ruggs III 'Ready to Assume a Bigger Role' With Raiders

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano includes the former Alabama wide receiver on his list of deep sleepers for fantasy football
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, we brought you a list of sleeper fantasy players for the 2021 season, which included second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. 

We didn't tell you it was just the first of two parts. 

The double digit rounds of fantasy drafts can often be a chaotic free-for-all but for the savvy fantasy managers, these picks can be the difference between a decent squad and a legitimate super bowl contender. 

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano lists his deep sleepers for 2021 fantasy football leagues and included Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Raiders second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The former Alabama standout was the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he finished with just 26 passes for 462 yards and two touchdowns over 12 starts.

“If I’m frustrated with anything it’s because I didn’t do what I feel like I can do or am able to achieve,” Ruggs recently told Raiders reporters after an OTA practice. 

“If you asked me about goals; Better than last year. That’s the biggest thing. Just improving every day, every year, and that’s what I want to do. Last year is in the past. Yes, it was frustrating at times, but, like I said, that’s in the past, we build on it. Fresh start now and we’re going to work to make it better.”

Ruggs has has been working at different receiver positions to be more than just a deep threat this season. 

“I’m ready to assume a bigger role," he said. 

The Extra Point is a regular weekday feature on BamaCentral+, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation parters. Other recent segments include:

More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

Yes, Even More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

10 Notable Things Tua Tagovailoa Told Dolphins Reporters

Another Alabama Player Makes Good First NFL Impression, Alex Leatherwood

Landon Collins Says He Has 'Renewed Drive' To Help Washington

Could the Broncos Be Bringing Patrick Surtain II Along Slowly?

What to Expect from Year 2 of Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL

On Thursday, we brought you a list of sleeper fantasy players for the 2021 season, which included second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. 

We didn't tell you it was just the first of two parts. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to Bama Central Content

Henry Ruggs III
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: Henry Ruggs III 'Ready to Assume a Bigger Role' With Raiders

abby
All Things Bama

Alabama Players Ecstatic After Abby Doerr's Home Run in WCWS

060321_MBA_TateJa_Regional_RC0567
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs NC State at Ruston Regional

189875FE-021E-4BE9-B926-277A433FACFC
Recruiting

2023 DB Caleb Presley Mesmerized After Offer from Nick Saban on Visit to Alabama

USA-Softball-Hall-of-Fame-Complex-2020
All Things Bama

Postcard From OKC: Stadium Upgrade Adds a Boost to WCWS Experience

060321_MBA_BohannonBr_Team_Regional_RC0365
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Opens NCAA Regional Play: "I'll Be Shocked If We Don't Come Out and Get After It"

Alabama women's basketball forward Jasmine Walker
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Top 5: Women's Basketball

Mitch Gaspard and Brad Bohannon
All Things Bama

For Mitch Gaspard, Alabama Baseball at the Ruston Regional is a Family Reunion