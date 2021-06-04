The Extra Point: Henry Ruggs III 'Ready to Assume a Bigger Role' With Raiders

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano includes the former Alabama wide receiver on his list of deep sleepers for fantasy football

On Thursday, we brought you a list of sleeper fantasy players for the 2021 season, which included second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

We didn't tell you it was just the first of two parts.

The double digit rounds of fantasy drafts can often be a chaotic free-for-all but for the savvy fantasy managers, these picks can be the difference between a decent squad and a legitimate super bowl contender.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano lists his deep sleepers for 2021 fantasy football leagues and included Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Raiders second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The former Alabama standout was the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he finished with just 26 passes for 462 yards and two touchdowns over 12 starts.

“If I’m frustrated with anything it’s because I didn’t do what I feel like I can do or am able to achieve,” Ruggs recently told Raiders reporters after an OTA practice.

“If you asked me about goals; Better than last year. That’s the biggest thing. Just improving every day, every year, and that’s what I want to do. Last year is in the past. Yes, it was frustrating at times, but, like I said, that’s in the past, we build on it. Fresh start now and we’re going to work to make it better.”

Ruggs has has been working at different receiver positions to be more than just a deep threat this season.

“I’m ready to assume a bigger role," he said.

The Extra Point is a regular weekday feature on BamaCentral+, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation parters. Other recent segments include:

More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

Yes, Even More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

10 Notable Things Tua Tagovailoa Told Dolphins Reporters

Another Alabama Player Makes Good First NFL Impression, Alex Leatherwood

Landon Collins Says He Has 'Renewed Drive' To Help Washington

Could the Broncos Be Bringing Patrick Surtain II Along Slowly?

What to Expect from Year 2 of Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL