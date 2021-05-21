The Extra Point: Is Jaylen Waddle a Rookie to Target in Fantasy Leagues This Year?

The Dolphins have a deep group of receivers, but also a lot of durability concerns heading into the 2021 season

Sometimes you can learn something about a team, or a situation, through fantasy football.

Take former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for example.

Anyone who plays in fantasy football league knows that rookies are always a hot commodity, but there’s always several tiers when it comes to rankings them. Those expected to make an instant impact tend to go early in dynasty or rookie-only drafts while players who are playing behind a veteran may go in later rounds.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano recently identified the rookies who may not have big seasons in 2021, but could be in line for major fantasy points in 2022 and beyond, and his list includes Waddle.

Why?

Because the Dolphins already have a crowded room of wide receivers. It includes Will Fuller V, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Mack Hollins and fellow former Crimson Tide player Robert Foster.

Last year, Miami began the season with seven wide receivers on the depth chart. There's probably no chance of going with more than that in 2021.

The pecking order is also about to change, only no one's sure exactly how.

At the top of the unit is Parker, who went from having 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, to 63 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Fuller, who played with the Texans last year, signed as a free agent after recording career-highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (879), and touchdowns (eight) in just 11 games due to being suspended (PED). He's played in fewer than 12 games in each of the last four seasons, but signed a one-year deal for $10.6 million.

“I wanted to take a one-year deal to prove my worth in the league,” Fuller told The Associated Press. “I've had my fair share of injuries. I've been working really hard. I want to prove to the Dolphins after taking a chance on me that I'm a player they would love to have long term.”

Williams was sidelined by an injury during each of his last two seasons (ACL and foot). He averaged 16.0 yards per catch 2020. He figures to be competing with Wilson and Hurns, who both opted out last season, and Grant.

Bowden, the former Kentucky quarterback, has shown promise, and is obviously extremely versatile.

Foster, who signed as a free agent, can play on special teams, which will help his chances.

Our thinking is putting Waddle in the slot and getting the ball from his former college quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a no-brain decision. It may not happen Week 1, but one can be certain it won't be long considering the Dolphins' durability issues at the position and Waddle's playmaking ability.