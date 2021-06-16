The Extra Point: Josh Jacobs Leading an Alabama Offensive Invasion in Vegas

The Raiders are relying more and more on Crimson Tide players, especially at the playmaker spots

It seems like every time he turns around at the Las Vegas Raiders' facilities, Josh Jacobs is running into a former Alabama teammate.

During Tuesday's minicamp he was hanging out with Kenyan Drake, Henry Ruggs III and Alex Leatherwood, who were all on the field for the first time in black and silver.

"I was just happy that he got drafted here," Jacobs said about Leatherwood. "Just to hear his mentality coming in is what kind of impressed me. We had a couple of hour-long talks before he got drafted about what he wanted to do and how he wanted to present himself and the task he put on himself.

"I'm interested to see how he lives up to his expectations."

The Raiders also have guard Lest Cotton Sr., who resigned with the team in February and should help Leatherwood ease the transition into his new team.

But there's little doubt who's the leader of the Crimson Tide group.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs is the ninth-best running back in the NFL entering the 2021 season.

PFF noted that a big reason Jacobs was ranked in the top ten was due to his consistency in breaking tackles on the ground. Only Derrick Henry (another former Alabama player) and Nick Chubb have more broken tackles on the ground than Jacobs over the past two seasons combined.

As for running backs under the age of 25, he's listed third behod only Christian McCaffery and Saquon Barkley.

McCaffrey was ranked third best in the NFL while Barkley was seventh overall by the outlet.

Tuesday was also the first time Jacobs and Drake, who signed as a free agent from the Cardinals, were working together as a tandem.

"I was fighting for the dude to get him over here when I found out that Book [Devontae Booker] was leaving," Jacobs said regarding Drake. "I've known Kenyan forever, since Alabama days. He used to come back and train with me all the time. His game speaks for itself. He's very versatile. Can play inside and very good in open space. He can take the top off, so he's going to be a great addition."

The two running backs combined for 2,020 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns last season.

"They are going to complement each other great," quarterback Derek Carr said. "Kenyan is not just a route-running kind of running back. I mean he's had 900-and-something, 1,000-yard seasons. The guy is a good football player. When you have two backs like that, you don't have to kill Josh. Josh, he can be fresh every snap.

"Could you imagine that? Having to tackle that guy fresh every single time?"

