The Extra Point: Julio Jones Already Making Waves with Titans

Julio Jones had a message for his critics: "For those questioning my health and things like that, just stay tuned."

The former Alabama standout wide receiver made the statement when meeting with Tennessee Titans media for the first time on a Zoom teleconference. It came after he participated in a volunteer practice one day after his trade from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Titans landed the future Hall of Fame receiver in exchange for a second-round pick in 2022 and a late-round pick swap in 2023, although Tennessee is taking on the entire $15.3 million owed Jones this season.

Yes, he's 32. However, he still took exception to those claiming he wasn't durable or too old to continue performing at a top-notch level.

Jones said that one of his problems last season was he didn't give himself enough time to heal properly, resulting in a lingering hamstring problem. Consequently, he only played in nine games, collecting 51 catches for 771 yards, as his 15.1 yards per catch nearly matched his career average (15.2).

"For me, at the end of the day, I believe in me," said Jones, who was troubled by a hamstring injury last season. "I know what I have in the tank. And we talking about age is 32. I'm young. In football, you can say it's old, but you either do it or you don't. This game don't change for me. I'm still fast and still strong. And too, the games last year, I just had an issue where I didn't take enough time to heal up properly. That was just my decision on going out there and just playing. There's no excuses, things like that. I'll be ready to go.

Jones joins an offense with some massive playmakers including receiver A.J. Brown and former Alabama running back ﻿Derrick Henry﻿.

He called it "pick-your-poison" offense.

"If you to stay in the box, put nine in the box," Jones said. "A guy like Derrick Henry in the backfield, you got to respect him. So then, that's when me and A.J. go to work outside. Then if you only got eight in the box, Derrick gonna go to work in the backfield. Great offensive line, things like that. Scheme, stuff like that. I mean, you just gotta pick your poison at the end of the day."

