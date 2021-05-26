The Extra Point: Yes, Even More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

The one thing that makes the most sense about Julio Jones' situation is that any impending trade probably won't happen for a while

Have you heard a good rumor about where Julio Jones might end up today?

They seems to be flying nearly everywhere in the NFL, which if it wasn't for the Aaron Rogers drama in Green Bay would be the overwhelming topic of discussion in the league. It was still dominating the the NFL page on SI.com on Wednesday.

For example, in answering questions for the MMQB mailbag, Albert Breer wrote that he liked the possibility of Jones heading to Kansas City but doesn't think it's likely due to the Chief's growing salary cap concerns.

He kind of likes one team (and we won't spoil it, hit the link to find out), but added the following about New England: "I know there’s been buzz on the Patriots. But my understanding is their interest to this point has been very tepid. Maybe if the price drops, that’ll change."

PackersCentral noted that Green Bay remains a possibility, but the Packers are only $2.7 million under the cap.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr listed his top nine landing spots for Jones and had the Patriots first, followed by the Broncos, Ravens, Titans and Colts.

But take note of his disclaimer.

"Just a hunch, but the Falcons might be smarter to wait, anyway. Soft tissue injuries during training camp can plague even the best-prepared teams and can target wide receivers used to cutting, stopping and sprinting with more regularity. Jones, for a team in contention that may end up losing its top pass-catching target, could very suddenly be worth every bit of that first-round pick Atlanta reportedly sought initially."

The guess here is that will end up being the play. The Falcons won't move Jones, nor should trade the former Alabama standout, until a suitable trade offer is made. That may take a while.

