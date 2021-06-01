The Extra Point: Landon Collins Says He Has 'Renewed Drive' To Help Washington

A quick update on the latest with former Alabama safety Landon Collins, who is still working his way back from an Achilles injury

Former Alabama safety Landon Collins is still not yet fully recovered from an Achilles injury suffered last October, but he's been working with the secondary during Washington's OTAs.

He's also telling reporters that he has a "renewed drive" entering the fall, especially after Washington made the playoffs last season.

However, he's not interested in switching positions and playing linebacker, which was recently suggested by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera as a possibly.

But per the Washington Football FanNation Site, Collins hated the idea.

He first shot the idea down via Instagram this offseason, stating it was "not happening, my guy," and last week said "I was just laughing at it."

Collins, who is entering his third season on a six-year deal worth $84 million, might still line up closer to the line of scrimmage as a run-stopper, but still prides himself on being a safety.

"I was drafted as a safety, and that's where I was going to be," Collins said. "If somebody was to come talk to me about it, we would talk about it. That's about it. If we have packages to put me into play [at linebacker], I'm always open to it. I'd rather have us all DBs on the field anyway. The more DBs, the merrier."

The Extra Point is a regular weekday feature on BamaCentral+, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation parters. Other recent segments include:

Who Will Start First Between Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones?

Checking in with Raiders Running Back Kenyan Drake

Breaking Down Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III

More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

Yes, Even More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

10 Notable Things Tua Tagovailoa Told Dolphins Reporters

Another Alabama Player Makes Good First NFL Impression, Alex Leatherwood