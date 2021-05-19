The Extra Point: Man Under Water, Ryan Lochte

At Florida, Ryan Lochte was the NCAA Swimmer of the Year twice, a seven-time NCAA champion, a seven-time SEC champion, and a 24-time All-American. He was also a mess.

There are times when The Extra Point will primarily be a video recap, or providing the latest tidbit regarding a former University of Alabama athlete. Occasionally it'll just be something fun like Prince's love of basketball.

But every once in a while it'll be a story that you might have missed, and we want to make sure got your attention. This is one of those times.

If you've ever watched the Summer Olympics you're probably already familiar with swimmer Ryan Lochte. Now at age 36, he knows what you probably think of him, and he’s desperate to change it.

His rise, his fall, and his belief that glory in Tokyo—where he would be the U.S.’s oldest-ever men's swimmer, if he even makes the team—will change everything.

Brian Burnsed did the cover story for Sports Illustrated, and not only put together a revealing, compelling story, but he also dove into Lochte's former haunts, and for years was the life of the party at the University of Florida and in Gainesville.

From the story:

Over time, Lochte's teammate and roommate Elliott Meena learned that he could help the Gators most not by stacking up points at meets, but by keeping Lochte upright enough so that he could do that. "I had to keep his head out of the toilet and [him] from chocking on his own puke," Meena says. "If I kept Ryan healthy and eligible, single and sober — just awake — those points I felt somewhat [responsible] for."

Check out the video and the story: Ryan Lochte's Last Try

Sports Illustrated

